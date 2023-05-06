Interesting facts about pilot bros who saved Kenyan driver from raging floods

However, this daring rescue is just one of the many ways these two brothers are using their passion for wildlife and conservation to make a difference in the world.

The Carr-Hartley brothers were born into a family that was deeply involved in wildlife conservation.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Pulse Live Kenya

Their mother, Angela Sheldrick, heads The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organization that rescues and rehabilitates orphaned elephants and rhinos in Kenya.

Taru Carr-Hartley Pulse Live Kenya

It's no surprise that Taru and Roan have followed in their parents' footsteps, dedicating their lives to protecting wildlife and preserving their natural habitats.

Taru is 25 years old while his brother Roan is 23 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

As skilled pilots, the brothers fly anti-poaching patrols throughout Tsavo and the Chyulu Hills National Parks on a daily basis.

These patrols are critical in the fight against poaching, as they allow rangers to spot and intercept poachers before they can do any harm to the wildlife.

Taru has even qualified as a pilot in command of a helicopter and is currently gaining experience on the Sheldrick Trust helis to assist their only very-overworked heli pilot with the major daily flying workload.

Taru and Roan's love for wildlife goes beyond just flying anti-poaching patrols.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are also involved in research and conservation efforts, working to find ways to protect wildlife from the impacts of climate change and habitat loss.

Roan Carr-Hartley Pulse Live Kenya

Their dedication to the cause has earned them the respect of their peers in the conservation community.

It's clear that the Carr-Hartley brothers are more than just skilled pilots - they are passionate advocates for wildlife and conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their daring rescue in Galana Kulalu is just one example of how they put their skills and passion to use to make a difference in the world.

In December 2022, Roan Carr-Hartley was involved in the rescue mission of Ayub Ahmed, a four-year-old child who was lost for six days inside the expansive Tsavo National Park.

Roan Carr-Hartley Pulse Live Kenya

Roan Carr-Hartley Pulse Live Kenya

Roan Carr-Hartley Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Taru Carr-Hartley Pulse Live Kenya