Interesting facts about pilot bros who saved Kenyan driver from raging floods

Denis Mwangi

Taru who is 25 and his younger brother Roan who is 23 have become heroes in Kenya after their daring act

Meet pilots Taru Carr-Hartley & Roan Carr-Hartley who saved trucker from raging floods
Meet pilots Taru Carr-Hartley & Roan Carr-Hartley who saved trucker from raging floods

Taru Carr-Hartley and his younger brother Roan Carr-Hartley have captured the hearts of many after their recent heroic act of rescuing a tanker driver from the raging floods in Galana Kulalu on May 3, 2023.

However, this daring rescue is just one of the many ways these two brothers are using their passion for wildlife and conservation to make a difference in the world.

The Carr-Hartley brothers were born into a family that was deeply involved in wildlife conservation.

James Rufus Kinyua who was rescued from raging floods in Galana Kulalu on May 3, 2023
James Rufus Kinyua who was rescued from raging floods in Galana Kulalu on May 3, 2023
Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Photo credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Photo credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Their mother, Angela Sheldrick, heads The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organization that rescues and rehabilitates orphaned elephants and rhinos in Kenya.

Taru Carr-Hartley. Photo | @taru.carr.hartley IG
Taru Carr-Hartley. Photo | @taru.carr.hartley IG

It's no surprise that Taru and Roan have followed in their parents' footsteps, dedicating their lives to protecting wildlife and preserving their natural habitats.

Taru is 25 years old while his brother Roan is 23 years old.

As skilled pilots, the brothers fly anti-poaching patrols throughout Tsavo and the Chyulu Hills National Parks on a daily basis.

These patrols are critical in the fight against poaching, as they allow rangers to spot and intercept poachers before they can do any harm to the wildlife.

Taru has even qualified as a pilot in command of a helicopter and is currently gaining experience on the Sheldrick Trust helis to assist their only very-overworked heli pilot with the major daily flying workload.

Taru and Roan's love for wildlife goes beyond just flying anti-poaching patrols.

They are also involved in research and conservation efforts, working to find ways to protect wildlife from the impacts of climate change and habitat loss.

Roan Carr-Hartley | Photo: @roan.carrhartley IG
Roan Carr-Hartley | Photo: @roan.carrhartley IG

Their dedication to the cause has earned them the respect of their peers in the conservation community.

It's clear that the Carr-Hartley brothers are more than just skilled pilots - they are passionate advocates for wildlife and conservation.

Their daring rescue in Galana Kulalu is just one example of how they put their skills and passion to use to make a difference in the world.

In December 2022, Roan Carr-Hartley was involved in the rescue mission of Ayub Ahmed, a four-year-old child who was lost for six days inside the expansive Tsavo National Park.

Roan Carr-Hartley | Photo: @roan.carrhartley IG
Roan Carr-Hartley | Photo: @roan.carrhartley IG
Roan Carr-Hartley | Photo: @roan.carrhartley IG
Roan Carr-Hartley | Photo: @roan.carrhartley IG Roan Carr-Hartley Pulse Live Kenya
Roan Carr-Hartley | Photo: @roan.carrhartley IG
Roan Carr-Hartley | Photo: @roan.carrhartley IG Roan Carr-Hartley Pulse Live Kenya
Taru Carr-Hartley. Photo | @taru.carr.hartley IG
Taru Carr-Hartley. Photo | @taru.carr.hartley IG
Taru Carr-Hartley. Photo | @taru.carr.hartley IG
Taru Carr-Hartley. Photo | @taru.carr.hartley IG Taru Carr-Hartley Pulse Live Kenya
