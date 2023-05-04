Pilots conduct daring rescue for driver trapped in floods for 6 hrs [Video]

According to witnesses, the driver had been stranded in his vehicle since 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 3, when the river unexpectedly flooded and surrounded the tanker.

Despite his attempts to escape, the rising waters had left him trapped and at risk of being swept away by the fast-moving current.

Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Pulse Live Kenya

The water level rose gradually and eventually tipped the fuel tanker on its side, forcing the driver to climb out of the cabin as water gushed inside.

It was only a matter of time before the water washed the driver off.

In response to the emergency, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust pilots quickly mobilized and flew to the scene in a helicopter.

Despite the challenging conditions, the pilots managed to manoeuvre the aircraft to hover over the stranded driver, lowering it as close as possible to allow him to climb aboard.

“The moment we received the call, our Aerial Unit sprung into action. Taru Carr-Hartley flew the SWT helicopter to the scene, accompanied by Roan Carr-Hartley. They could immediately spot the breached truck, dwarfed by the angry river. As they flew closer, they were relieved to see the driver, still hanging on.

“Gusting winds were compounded by the swirling water, which created very challenging flying conditions. Danger lurked below, between the raging river and a tanker full of petrol. Slowly, steadily, Taru inched the helicopter down towards the truck, hovering an astonishing six inches above. Meanwhile, Roan strapped into a harness that was attached to the aircraft. In one smooth motion, he stepped onto the tanker, grabbed the driver's hand, and helped him onboard,” reported.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has been involved in several rescue missions, including one that involved a child who was lost in the Tsavo National Park for six days.

In a similar rescue, a chopper from Northern Rangelands Trust in Isiolo rescued an expectant woman who was experiencing a medical emergency, and found herself stranded in Sericho Ward, Isiolo County due to impassable roads caused by recent flooding.