The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pilots conduct daring rescue for driver trapped in floods for 6 hrs [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Pilots rescued the Kenyan driver after floods tipped over the tanker full of petrol, forcing him to climb out of the cabin as water gushed inside.

Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Photo credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Photo credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

In a daring rescue operation, pilots from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust saved a driver from flood waters after his fuel tanker was washed away while crossing the Galana-Kulalu causeway.

Recommended articles

According to witnesses, the driver had been stranded in his vehicle since 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 3, when the river unexpectedly flooded and surrounded the tanker.

Despite his attempts to escape, the rising waters had left him trapped and at risk of being swept away by the fast-moving current.

Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Photo credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Photo credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The water level rose gradually and eventually tipped the fuel tanker on its side, forcing the driver to climb out of the cabin as water gushed inside.

It was only a matter of time before the water washed the driver off.

In response to the emergency, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust pilots quickly mobilized and flew to the scene in a helicopter.

Despite the challenging conditions, the pilots managed to manoeuvre the aircraft to hover over the stranded driver, lowering it as close as possible to allow him to climb aboard.

READ: Police rescue suspect who hid in delivery room after being chased by mob

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment we received the call, our Aerial Unit sprung into action. Taru Carr-Hartley flew the SWT helicopter to the scene, accompanied by Roan Carr-Hartley. They could immediately spot the breached truck, dwarfed by the angry river. As they flew closer, they were relieved to see the driver, still hanging on.

Gusting winds were compounded by the swirling water, which created very challenging flying conditions. Danger lurked below, between the raging river and a tanker full of petrol. Slowly, steadily, Taru inched the helicopter down towards the truck, hovering an astonishing six inches above. Meanwhile, Roan strapped into a harness that was attached to the aircraft. In one smooth motion, he stepped onto the tanker, grabbed the driver's hand, and helped him onboard,” reported.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has been involved in several rescue missions, including one that involved a child who was lost in the Tsavo National Park for six days.

Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Photo credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Photo credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Pilots save driver from flooded river after tanker full of petrol was washed away in Galana Kulalu. Pulse Live Kenya

In a similar rescue, a chopper from Northern Rangelands Trust in Isiolo rescued an expectant woman who was experiencing a medical emergency, and found herself stranded in Sericho Ward, Isiolo County due to impassable roads caused by recent flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pilots conduct daring rescue for driver trapped in floods for 6 hrs [Video]

Pilots conduct daring rescue for driver trapped in floods for 6 hrs [Video]

Gachagua's PS chased away from KICC meeting as MCAs demand pay rise

Gachagua's PS chased away from KICC meeting as MCAs demand pay rise

Ezekiel Odero battles gov't to re-open his church & TV station

Ezekiel Odero battles gov't to re-open his church & TV station

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Azimio call off Thursday's protests after Kenya Kwanza's last-minute move

Azimio call off Thursday's protests after Kenya Kwanza's last-minute move

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for prestigious government job again

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for prestigious government job again

1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]

1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]

Kenyans to pay more for US Visas after new changes

Kenyans to pay more for US Visas after new changes

Why national remuneration policy is crucial for transforming Kenya's media landscape

Why national remuneration policy is crucial for transforming Kenya's media landscape

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla

General Francis Ogolla's Biography: Family, education, US fighter jet training

Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife, Sarah Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]