ADVERTISEMENT
Ian Oparanya: From CoG finance office to youth leader & fashion icon

Lynet Okumu

Ian Oparanya: Fashion-forward son of Wycliffe Oparanya making a mark on youth leadership.

Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya

Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya recently held a homecoming event on Saturday, August 24, to celebrate his new post.

Known for his significant influence in Kenyan politics, Oparanya is also a family man. He has three wives and a girlfriend, from whom he has six children.

Among his children, one has particularly caught the attention of many—his fourth-born, Ian Ambetsa Oparanya, who also goes by the name Oparanya Junior.

Ian Oparanya is one of six children born to Wycliffe Oparanya and his three wives. His siblings are Mary Ambetsa Oparanya, Rueben Ambetsa, Doreen Ambetsa, Brandon Oparanya, and Joy Ambetsa.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wycliffe Oparanya with his son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya with his son Ian Oparanya

While not much is publicly known about his siblings, Ian has certainly made a name for himself through his education, professional work, and social media presence.

Ian Ambetsa Oparanya has a strong presence on social media, where he has garnered a considerable fanbase across various platforms.

His life and achievements have become a point of interest for many, who follow him for updates on his professional and personal endeavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian’s educational background is impressive. According to his social media bio, he studied for his Master’s degree in Finance and Economics at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

Wycliffe Oparanya with his son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya with his son Ian Oparanya

Before that, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with Honors in Economics from the University of Bradford, also in the U.K.

His earlier education includes attending Brookhouse School, a prestigious private school in Kenya, and Friends School Kamusinga Boys High School, located in Kimilili. Currently, Ian resides in Nairobi, Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Oparanya has already made notable strides in his professional career.

He is currently serving as the Vice Chairman at Youth For Kenya (YFK), an organisation that focuses on youth empowerment and involvement in national development.

Before his role at YFK, Ian worked as a Finance Officer at the Council of Governors Kenya, where he gained valuable experience in public finance management.

Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
ADVERTISEMENT

Ian has shown a strong interest in politics, often expressing his views and support for various political figures and initiatives.

He regularly praises his father, Wycliffe Oparanya, for his leadership and contributions. Ian is also a staunch supporter of Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and its candidates.

His social media posts often reflect his admiration for leaders within his father’s political team, highlighting his active engagement in political discussions.

Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya

In July 2024, a daily publication reported that Ian was being groomed by his father to run for a Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat. However, Ian quickly addressed these rumours, clarifying his stance on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to clarify that I am not interested in becoming an MCA in 2027 or at any time in the future. Additionally, I am not being groomed by my father to become an MCA or any type of politician. Those who are sponsoring newspaper articles suggesting otherwise should relax. When it is my turn to lead the people of Butere, the Lord will ensure it happens. For now, I will stand with Tindi Mwale in 2027,” Ian posted.

Aside from his professional and political activities, Ian Oparanya is also recognised for his impeccable fashion sense.

Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya

His social media profiles are filled with photos showcasing his unique style, which blends modern trends with a touch of elegance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens have often complimented Ian on his fashion choices, noting how he effortlessly stands out with his well-coordinated outfits. '

From casual looks to formal attire, Ian’s fashion game is undeniably on point.

Here are other photos that show Ian Oparanya's sense of fashion is on point!

Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
ADVERTISEMENT
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
ADVERTISEMENT
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Wycliffe Oparanya's son Ian Oparanya
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

