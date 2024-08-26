Ian Oparanya: From CoG finance office to youth leader & fashion icon

Known for his significant influence in Kenyan politics, Oparanya is also a family man. He has three wives and a girlfriend, from whom he has six children.

Among his children, one has particularly caught the attention of many—his fourth-born, Ian Ambetsa Oparanya, who also goes by the name Oparanya Junior.

Ian Oparanya is one of six children born to Wycliffe Oparanya and his three wives. His siblings are Mary Ambetsa Oparanya, Rueben Ambetsa, Doreen Ambetsa, Brandon Oparanya, and Joy Ambetsa.

Wycliffe Oparanya with his son Ian Oparanya Pulse Live Kenya

While not much is publicly known about his siblings, Ian has certainly made a name for himself through his education, professional work, and social media presence.

Ian Oparanya’s background education

Ian Ambetsa Oparanya has a strong presence on social media, where he has garnered a considerable fanbase across various platforms.

His life and achievements have become a point of interest for many, who follow him for updates on his professional and personal endeavors.

Ian’s educational background is impressive. According to his social media bio, he studied for his Master’s degree in Finance and Economics at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

Before that, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with Honors in Economics from the University of Bradford, also in the U.K.

His earlier education includes attending Brookhouse School, a prestigious private school in Kenya, and Friends School Kamusinga Boys High School, located in Kimilili. Currently, Ian resides in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ian Oparanya's professional career

Ian Oparanya has already made notable strides in his professional career.

He is currently serving as the Vice Chairman at Youth For Kenya (YFK), an organisation that focuses on youth empowerment and involvement in national development.

Before his role at YFK, Ian worked as a Finance Officer at the Council of Governors Kenya, where he gained valuable experience in public finance management.

Ian Oparanya's involvement in politics

Ian has shown a strong interest in politics, often expressing his views and support for various political figures and initiatives.

He regularly praises his father, Wycliffe Oparanya, for his leadership and contributions. Ian is also a staunch supporter of Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and its candidates.

His social media posts often reflect his admiration for leaders within his father’s political team, highlighting his active engagement in political discussions.

In July 2024, a daily publication reported that Ian was being groomed by his father to run for a Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat. However, Ian quickly addressed these rumours, clarifying his stance on the matter.

“I want to clarify that I am not interested in becoming an MCA in 2027 or at any time in the future. Additionally, I am not being groomed by my father to become an MCA or any type of politician. Those who are sponsoring newspaper articles suggesting otherwise should relax. When it is my turn to lead the people of Butere, the Lord will ensure it happens. For now, I will stand with Tindi Mwale in 2027,” Ian posted.

Ian Oparanya’s fashion sense

Aside from his professional and political activities, Ian Oparanya is also recognised for his impeccable fashion sense.

His social media profiles are filled with photos showcasing his unique style, which blends modern trends with a touch of elegance.

Netizens have often complimented Ian on his fashion choices, noting how he effortlessly stands out with his well-coordinated outfits. '

From casual looks to formal attire, Ian’s fashion game is undeniably on point.

