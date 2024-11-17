Meg Whitman: Why I resigned as U.S Ambassador to Kenya, corruption & my legacy

In a tell-it all-interview, Whitman revealed that her well-informed decision was informed by impending changes in the White House leadership with President-elect Donald Trump assembling his administration.

She also mentioned that what she did (resigning) is customary, adding that she also needed to settle her family back in the United States.

"Well, when new presidents and new administrations come in, it's customary that ambassadors submit their letters of resignation. I decided to do it now because we have three young grandchildren," Whitman stated as quoted by a section of the press.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman and Eddie Butita at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

She gave the assurance that even with her exit, operations at the embassy will continue under the able leadership of the Charge d'Affairs.

What awaits her in the U.S

The next phase will see her support her husband in getting settled to a new job as she figures out what next in her career.

“My husband has a job in the U.S., and we need to get back and get settled. The embassy is in very good hands with Charge d’Affairs Marc Dillard.” She remarked.

"I'll get back to the United States and get my husband settled into a new job. We have traded off our jobs over 44 years of marriage, and now it's his turn. I'll get him settled in, and then we'll figure out what I'm going to do next." Whitman added.

Meg Whitman silences claims of succumbing to pressure

She clarified that contrary to reports swirling on social media that she caved in to pressure from critics who flooded social media calling for her removal, she opted to leave office in a genuine move meant to usher in new leadership at the embassy following President-elect Trump’s victory.

"I've been in politics for a long time so I know how this works. This is much more about peace transfer of power, a new administration and whole set of new ambassadors," Whitman confirmed.

Legacy during 2-year tenure as Ambassador to Kenya

Speaking on her legacy, Whitman noted that under her leadership, bilateral ties between Kenya and the US have been strengthened.

Significant reforms and cooperation between the two nations in areas of mutual interest have also been noted, including visa access and facilitating tourism.

"My number one priority was visas. Every Kenyan was saying it was taking two years to get an interview for a visa that is down to two months which is fantastic for a non-immigrant visa," Whitman remarked.

Meg Whitman who resigned as US Ambassador to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The historic State visit by President William Ruto to the US that came with goodies also forms part of her legacy.

American companies such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft and others either established or expanded operations in Kenya during her two-year stint.

Caution to Kenya

Even as she exits, Whitman has all the best intentions for Kenya with corruption remaining an area of concern.

She cautioned that the looting of public funds that is at a worrying level could rob the country a golden chance to see meaningful development and transition to be an economic powerhouse in the continent.

"I've been speaking a lot about corruption in the last four or five months...Kenya has an incredible opportunity to truly be an economic powerhouse on the continent, to really be the Singapore of Africa," she said.

Meg Whitman’s relationship with Raila and Ruto

Arriving into the country in 2022 just months before the general elections, her presence was felt almost immediately and afterwards as she developed a positive rapport with President Ruto.

She quickly adapted to the dynamics of Kenyan politics, calling the government to order on a number of issues while also letting her opinion be known in many others and made both friends and foes in the process.

US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman Pulse Live Kenya