The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman resigns

Amos Robi

Ambassador Whitman began her role as ambassador to Kenya in 2021 taking over from Kyle McCarter

US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman
US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman
  • Whitman announced her resignation, expressing pride in leading initiatives that strengthened the relationship between the U.S. and Kenya
  • Her tenure focused on health, security, and economic opportunities, with a particular emphasis on critical health initiatives in Kenya
  • In 2024, the U.S. formally recognized Kenya as its first Major Non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the growing strategic alignment between the two nations

Recommended articles

U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has announced her resignation, citing it as an honour to have served both the American and Kenyan people.

In a statement, Whitman highlighted her pride in leading initiatives that bolstered the relationship between the two countries and enhanced the welfare of both Kenyans and Americans.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya,” she expressed in her statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitman’s tenure saw a focus on a people-centred agenda that prioritised health, security, and economic opportunities.

US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman
US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meg Whitman's Biography - Early life, Sh488B wealth, business acumen & personal life

She emphasised the U.S. government's support for critical health initiatives in Kenya, from combating diseases like malaria, HIV, and MPOX to providing emergency relief during the 2023 floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The U.S. government prioritises the health and welfare of our friends in Kenya,” she noted, underscoring her commitment to impactful and compassionate diplomacy.

One of Whitman’s notable accomplishments has been the expansion of economic relations between Kenya and the U.S.

She played an instrumental role in fostering new business opportunities, launching her tenure with a “Why Africa, Why Kenya?” presentation that encouraged American companies to invest in the region.

Her efforts have seen a surge in U.S. investment and demand for consular services, with visa processing times reduced from over two years to approximately two months.

ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman during President William Ruto's meeting with Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William J. Burns on Monday, January 15, 2024
U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman during President William Ruto's meeting with Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William J. Burns on Monday, January 15, 2024 U.S. officials during President William Ruto's meeting with Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William J. Burns on Monday, January 15, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

“My efforts also opened the door for more American companies to do business in Kenya,” she shared, reflecting on the significance of her contributions.

In 2024, the U.S. formally recognised Kenya as its first Major Non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a distinction that Whitman attributed to shared democratic values and mutual security interests.

This milestone symbolised the growing strategic alignment between the two nations, further underscoring Kenya’s importance to U.S. foreign policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As her departure nears, Whitman expressed confidence in the embassy team’s continued efforts under the leadership of Chargé d'Affaires Marc Dillard.

She extended her best wishes to the incoming U.S. administration, who will take office in January, and reaffirmed her faith in the enduring partnership between Kenya and the United States.

“I have no doubt that our 60 years of partnership will continue to strengthen,” she concluded.

Engelbert isn't the only businesswoman with a strong sports background. Former HP and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman was on four sports teams in high school.
Engelbert isn't the only businesswoman with a strong sports background. Former HP and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman was on four sports teams in high school. Whitman played basketball, lacrosse, and tennis and captained the swim team in high school. At Princeton University, she played for the varsity lacrosse and squash teams.Source: CNBC Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Whitman expressed gratitude for the friendship offered by Kenya’s government and people, departing with a sense of optimism for the future trajectory of U.S.-Kenya relations.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Kamala raised $1 billion and still lost to Trump who raised $388 million

How Kamala raised $1 billion and still lost to Trump who raised $388 million

Speaker Wetangula elected for role in East African Community

Speaker Wetangula elected for role in East African Community

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman resigns

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman resigns

Murang'a MCA dies after online uproar regarding medical fundraiser

Murang'a MCA dies after online uproar regarding medical fundraiser

How to apply for NTSA's special pattern number plates at only Sh30,000

How to apply for NTSA's special pattern number plates at only Sh30,000

Issack Hassan's Biography: Time at IEBC, foreign jobs held, appointment by Ruto

Issack Hassan's Biography: Time at IEBC, foreign jobs held, appointment by Ruto

Trump appoints Elon Musk as head of new DOGE department

Trump appoints Elon Musk as head of new DOGE department

SHA CEO Elijah Wachira sent on compulsory leave

SHA CEO Elijah Wachira sent on compulsory leave

Jaguar, Issack Hassan among 20 names unveiled by Ruto for gov't jobs

Jaguar, Issack Hassan among 20 names unveiled by Ruto for gov't jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A stock photo of a person in hospital

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley

History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]