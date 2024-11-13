U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman resigns

U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has announced her resignation, citing it as an honour to have served both the American and Kenyan people.

In a statement, Whitman highlighted her pride in leading initiatives that bolstered the relationship between the two countries and enhanced the welfare of both Kenyans and Americans.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya,” she expressed in her statement.

A people-centred approach to diplomacy

Whitman’s tenure saw a focus on a people-centred agenda that prioritised health, security, and economic opportunities.

She emphasised the U.S. government's support for critical health initiatives in Kenya, from combating diseases like malaria, HIV, and MPOX to providing emergency relief during the 2023 floods.

“The U.S. government prioritises the health and welfare of our friends in Kenya,” she noted, underscoring her commitment to impactful and compassionate diplomacy.

Strengthening economic ties and trade opportunities

One of Whitman’s notable accomplishments has been the expansion of economic relations between Kenya and the U.S.

She played an instrumental role in fostering new business opportunities, launching her tenure with a “Why Africa, Why Kenya?” presentation that encouraged American companies to invest in the region.

Her efforts have seen a surge in U.S. investment and demand for consular services, with visa processing times reduced from over two years to approximately two months.

“My efforts also opened the door for more American companies to do business in Kenya,” she shared, reflecting on the significance of her contributions.

Recognising Kenya’s strategic importance

In 2024, the U.S. formally recognised Kenya as its first Major Non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a distinction that Whitman attributed to shared democratic values and mutual security interests.

This milestone symbolised the growing strategic alignment between the two nations, further underscoring Kenya’s importance to U.S. foreign policy.

Gratitude and optimism for the future

As her departure nears, Whitman expressed confidence in the embassy team’s continued efforts under the leadership of Chargé d'Affaires Marc Dillard.

She extended her best wishes to the incoming U.S. administration, who will take office in January, and reaffirmed her faith in the enduring partnership between Kenya and the United States.

“I have no doubt that our 60 years of partnership will continue to strengthen,” she concluded.

