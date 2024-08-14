Meru Diocese' clash with local community delays construction of TVET

At the heart of the conflict lies a 33.5-acre parcel of land, which both the community and the diocese claim ownership over, leading to a standoff that has hindered critical development projects in the region.

The dispute centers around land initially used for Igoji Boys Secondary School, later known as Igoji Harambee Secondary School.

According to historical records, the school was established in 1969 by the diocese through Father Favaro as a mission-sponsored learning institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Igoji East residents protests against the Meru Diocese Pulse Live Kenya

However, the land ownership has been a point of contention, particularly after the community offered it to the diocese for relocating the school in 1988.

The diocese's subsequent actions, including converting the school into an exclusive boys' high school in 1991, have fueled the community's claims that the church has overstepped its boundaries.

Land Ownership Controversy

The conflict intensified when the community, backed by local leaders, proposed the establishment of a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) center on the disputed land.

ADVERTISEMENT

This proposal, seen as a critical step towards enhancing educational and vocational opportunities for the youth in the region, has faced opposition from the diocese.

The church, citing its investments and historical involvement with the land, has taken legal steps to assert its ownership, including a memorandum to the National Land Commission (NLC) seeking intervention.

Documents reveal that the former Governor of Meru, Hon. Kiraitu Murungi, had also requested the diocese to lease part of this land for the Meru Youth Service College, aimed at providing vocational training to young people.

The county government made partial payments for this lease, but a balance remained unpaid, leading to further complications in the ownership dispute.

The NLC's involvement, which included a site visit and subsequent recommendations, has done little to resolve the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission's suggestion to divide the land into two parts, one for the TVET center and the other for the diocese's continued use, was met with disapproval from the community, who feel their rights and needs are being overshadowed by the diocese's influence.

Community Allegations and Historical Grievances

The Igoji East community's grievances extend beyond the current land dispute.

Residents have pointed to a broader pattern of what they describe as land grabbing and obstruction by the diocese in various parts of Meru County.

In particular, the Njerune community has accused the diocese of obtaining land ownership documents through fraudulent means, leading to a long-running dispute over a piece of land intended for a dispensary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community alleges that these documents, including a title deed and green card, were obtained illegally and have been used by the diocese to lay claim to land that rightfully belongs to the community.

The Njerune community's attempts to reclaim the land have been fraught with difficulties, including the loss of court files and the eventual dismissal of their case without a ruling.

These experiences have left a lasting sense of injustice among the residents, who now face the daunting task of challenging the diocese's claims in a legal system they believe is stacked against them.

Igoji East residents protests against the Meru Diocese Pulse Live Kenya

Call for Resolution

ADVERTISEMENT

As the land dispute continues, the community's calls for intervention have grown louder.

They argue that the diocese's actions have not only hindered vital development projects but have also marginalised the locals' interests.

The proposed TVET center, in particular, represents a significant opportunity for the region's youth, and the community remains steadfast in its demand that the land be used for this purpose.

The situation shows the complexities of land ownership and governance in Meru County, where historical ties, legal disputes, and community needs intersect in contentious ways.

As both sides dig in, the need for a peaceful and equitable resolution becomes increasingly urgent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local government officials and other stakeholders are being urged to step in and mediate the conflict before it escalates further.

The community's determination to reclaim the land and the diocese's insistence on its ownership highlight the broader challenges facing land management and development in the region.