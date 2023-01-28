Graduate who went viral after 9 years of tarmacking with 2 degrees saved

Three days after he went viral pleading for a job on the streets, Samuel Meeme who holds two degrees can now rest easy after his nine years of tarmacking came to an end.
This is after Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza intervened, offering him a chance at gainful employment.
Meeme’s plight went viral on January 26 after he stepped out with a placard highlighting his qualification and plight.
This saw him attract the attention of the Meru county boss who invited him to a meeting at her offices on Friday, January 28.
"A gentleman named Meeme Samuel Makamba, whose picture went viral showing him seeking a job in the streets with a manilla-inscribed plea pinned to his back, can finally rest assured of job security.
"Despite Samuel having 2 Bachelor's Degrees and CPA certification, he has been unsuccessfully seeking gainful employment for the last 9 years. I met with him today and promised to give him a job," the governor stated after their meeting.
The 33-year-old graduate cleared his studies at Chuka University in 2014. He holds two degrees: A Bachelor of Commerce degree and a second one in Education in addition to being a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Section 2.
Losing job and going back to school for a second degree
After graduating in 2014, Meeme took up a job as a teacher but lost it two years later as he did not have a Teachers Service Commission (TSC).
He joined Mount Kenya University where he earned his Bachelor of Education degree and afterwards got the TSC number which he hoped would help him secure a job as a teacher.
“The first thing I did after graduating was applying for a TSC number for I longed to be back in class teaching and mentoring students.
“When I got the TSC number, I went back to my former school only for the principal to tell me there was no vacancy,” he stated.
This left him with no option but to tarmac for nine years, which only ended after his viral plea.
