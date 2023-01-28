Graduate who went viral after 9 years of tarmacking with 2 degrees saved

This is after Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza intervened, offering him a chance at gainful employment.

Meeme’s plight went viral on January 26 after he stepped out with a placard highlighting his qualification and plight.

This saw him attract the attention of the Meru county boss who invited him to a meeting at her offices on Friday, January 28.

"A gentleman named Meeme Samuel Makamba, whose picture went viral showing him seeking a job in the streets with a manilla-inscribed plea pinned to his back, can finally rest assured of job security.

"Despite Samuel having 2 Bachelor's Degrees and CPA certification, he has been unsuccessfully seeking gainful employment for the last 9 years. I met with him today and promised to give him a job," the governor stated after their meeting.

The 33-year-old graduate cleared his studies at Chuka University in 2014. He holds two degrees: A Bachelor of Commerce degree and a second one in Education in addition to being a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Section 2.

Losing job and going back to school for a second degree

After graduating in 2014, Meeme took up a job as a teacher but lost it two years later as he did not have a Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

He joined Mount Kenya University where he earned his Bachelor of Education degree and afterwards got the TSC number which he hoped would help him secure a job as a teacher.

“The first thing I did after graduating was applying for a TSC number for I longed to be back in class teaching and mentoring students.

“When I got the TSC number, I went back to my former school only for the principal to tell me there was no vacancy,” he stated.

