Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has arrived at the Kiambu Law Courts after spending the night in custody.

Sonko was accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The former Governor has been charged with 12 counts, among them assault, robbery with violence and destruction of property.

Sonko had been summoned to record a statement with DCI on Monday, after claims he made of being involved in violent activity with Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho.

