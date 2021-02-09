Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has finally been released on a Sh300,000 cash bail.

This is after he denied the 12 assault, robbery with violence and destruction of property charges against him. He also denied the terror charges against him.

The Kiambu Court also allowed the former governor to pursue an out of court settlement with his accusers.

Sonko was on Tuesday presented in court amid reports that he had been rushed to Nairobi Hospital over a health complication.

The former Governor was seen bent over as if in pain at the stand, where he sat with a paramedic on stand-by.

Sonko has been in remand at the Gigiri police station. In one case, Sonko was charged with 12 counts of assault, robbery with violence and destruction of property.

In the second case, the former governor was charged with financing and arming a militia group.