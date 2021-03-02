Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been ordered to appear in Court on Thursday, after failing to appear in person on Tuesday, despite the court directing the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit to present him.

The former governor is set to appear for a mention of his case.

The ATPU was on Monday ordered to produce ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko in Court on Tuesday (Today) for hearing of his case.

This was after the former governor who has been recuperating at the Nairobi Hospital, failed to appear in court as directed earlier.