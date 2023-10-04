Al Shabaab militants die after IED backfires on them

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), other militants fled for safety, although they had already sustained injuries.

"A group of Al-Shabaab militants that was planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along a road in Garissa County, was served a taste of their own medicine when the IED exploded killing two of them on the spot, as others scattered from the scene with life-threatening injuries," read the DCI statement.

According to the DCI, the Al Shabaab militants were targeting innocent civilians and law enforcement officers before the IED exploded.

To confirm their report about the deceased militants, the DCI, through their X page, confirmed that there were scattered body parts on the road, signifying the aftermath of the explosion.

"Scattered limbs, parts of the human digestive system and tatters of the ragtag militia’s fatigues littered the scene, demonstrating the level of impact of the explosion. Also found at the scene was a battery and some wires believed to have been part of the explosive," read part of the statement.

The DCI concluded that officers from a nearby police camp visited the scene along Amuma-Ruqa Road and confirmed the incident that occurred early in the morning.

The officers have since conducted a clearance patrol of the area and are actively pursuing the heavily defeated militants.

AP officers kill 20 suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen who ambushed them

Police officers from the Special Operations Group managed to foil an ambush by suspected terrorists at Ogorwen, Mandera County on July 6.

According to a statement from the National Police Service, the attack happened on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

During the heavy gunfire exchanged, the police who were on patrol fatally shot 20 gunmen and recovered assorted weapons. Eight officers sustained injuries.

“As a Service, we commend our Officers for their dedication to duty, and reiterate our commitment to enhancing national security,” a statement from the NPS read in part.