ADVERTISEMENT
Al Shabaab militants die after IED backfires on them

Fabian Simiyu

Two Al-Shabaab militants meet their end, others injured while planting explosives in Garissa

Aftermath of IED explosion in Garissa
Aftermath of IED explosion in Garissa

Two Al Shabaab militants lost their lives when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Garissa as they were setting it up.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), other militants fled for safety, although they had already sustained injuries.

"A group of Al-Shabaab militants that was planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along a road in Garissa County, was served a taste of their own medicine when the IED exploded killing two of them on the spot, as others scattered from the scene with life-threatening injuries," read the DCI statement.

Aftermath of the IED explosion in Garissa
Aftermath of the IED explosion in Garissa Pulse Live Kenya
READ: KDF troops evacuated after Lamu IED incident

According to the DCI, the Al Shabaab militants were targeting innocent civilians and law enforcement officers before the IED exploded.

To confirm their report about the deceased militants, the DCI, through their X page, confirmed that there were scattered body parts on the road, signifying the aftermath of the explosion.

"Scattered limbs, parts of the human digestive system and tatters of the ragtag militia’s fatigues littered the scene, demonstrating the level of impact of the explosion. Also found at the scene was a battery and some wires believed to have been part of the explosive," read part of the statement.

The DCI concluded that officers from a nearby police camp visited the scene along Amuma-Ruqa Road and confirmed the incident that occurred early in the morning.

Aftermath of IED explosion in Garissa
Aftermath of IED explosion in Garissa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Kindiki speaks after Al Shabaab attack claims elected politician's wife

The officers have since conducted a clearance patrol of the area and are actively pursuing the heavily defeated militants.

Police officers from the Special Operations Group managed to foil an ambush by suspected terrorists at Ogorwen, Mandera County on July 6.

According to a statement from the National Police Service, the attack happened on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

During the heavy gunfire exchanged, the police who were on patrol fatally shot 20 gunmen and recovered assorted weapons. Eight officers sustained injuries.

A stock photo of Administration Police special forces during training
A stock photo of Administration Police special forces during training A stock photo of Administration Police special forces during training Pulse Live Kenya

As a Service, we commend our Officers for their dedication to duty, and reiterate our commitment to enhancing national security,” a statement from the NPS read in part.

The attack comes on the backdrop on increased terrorist activity in areas near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

ADVERTISEMENT

