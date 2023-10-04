Larry Madowo shares surprise encounter with KDF soldiers at Mt Kenya peak [Video]

Madowo, an avid explorer and an icon in the world of journalism, often seizes opportunities to immerse himself in different cultures and experiences.

His passion for travel has seen him cover stories across continents, bringing diverse perspectives to a global audience through his role at CNN.

During one of his recent adventures, as he scaled the breathtaking heights of Mt. Kenya, Madowo unexpectedly ran into a group of soldiers from the Kenya Navy who were also engaged in their mission to climb the mountain.

Larry Madowo takes a photo on the third highest peak at Mt Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The KDF officers, on recognizing Larry Madowo, were overjoyed to see him in person.

They wasted no time in expressing their admiration and pride for his remarkable achievements in the field of journalism.

The officers were keen to capture the moment and scrambled to take memorable photos with Madowo, cherishing the impromptu encounter.

Their interactions were filled with warmth and mutual appreciation. The officers commended Madowo for his dedication, hard work, and the positive representation he brings to Kenya through his journalistic endeavours on the global stage.

Larry Madowo's surprise encounter with KDF soldiers at Mt Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Interesting facts about Mt Kenya

Mount Kenya is an extinct stratovolcano located in central Kenya, just north of the equator. It is the second-highest peak in Africa after Kilimanjaro and the highest mountain in Kenya. Here are some interesting facts about Mount Kenya: