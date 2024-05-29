- Ministry of Education revises half-term dates for Term Two, 2024 due to disruptions from heavy rains and floods
- Original half-term dates shifted from June 20-23, 2024 to June 26-28
- All learners in boarding schools expected to report back on June 30
The Ministry of Education has revised the half-term dates for pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools for Term Two, 2024.
This change follows disruptions in the opening dates for Term Two due to the heavy rains and floods that hit different counties in May.
The original half-term dates, which were scheduled from June 20 to June 23, 2024, have now been shifted to June 26, to June 28.
This adjustment is intended to accommodate the unforeseen delays in the school calendar.
Boarding School Reopening
All learners in boarding schools are expected to report back on June 30.
The Ministry of Education has emphasised that this change may require schools to adjust their planned activities and schedules accordingly.
Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has directed all county directors of Education to communicate the revised dates to all head teachers and principals within their jurisdiction.
He said it is crucial for the administration to ensure that the new dates are implemented smoothly to minimise any further disruptions.
In May, President William Ruto instructed the Ministry of Education to work with the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to secure funding for the repair and rehabilitation of the damaged school infrastructure.
He also committed Sh1 billion to help rebuild the most affected schools.