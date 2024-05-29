The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ministry of Education revises half-term dates for Term Two

Denis Mwangi

The Ministry of Education has revised the half-term dates for pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools for Term Two, 2024.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
  • Ministry of Education revises half-term dates for Term Two, 2024 due to disruptions from heavy rains and floods
  • Original half-term dates shifted from June 20-23, 2024 to June 26-28
  • All learners in boarding schools expected to report back on June 30

Recommended articles

This change follows disruptions in the opening dates for Term Two due to the heavy rains and floods that hit different counties in May.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office Pulse Live Kenya

The original half-term dates, which were scheduled from June 20 to June 23, 2024, have now been shifted to June 26, to June 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

This adjustment is intended to accommodate the unforeseen delays in the school calendar.

All learners in boarding schools are expected to report back on June 30.

The Ministry of Education has emphasised that this change may require schools to adjust their planned activities and schedules accordingly.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has directed all county directors of Education to communicate the revised dates to all head teachers and principals within their jurisdiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it is crucial for the administration to ensure that the new dates are implemented smoothly to minimise any further disruptions.

President William Ruto meets with CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia ahead of release of 2023 KCSE exams results
President William Ruto meets with CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia ahead of release of 2023 KCSE exams results President William Ruto meets with CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia ahead of release of 2023 KCSE exams results Pulse Live Kenya

In May, President William Ruto instructed the Ministry of Education to work with the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to secure funding for the repair and rehabilitation of the damaged school infrastructure.

He also committed Sh1 billion to help rebuild the most affected schools.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KRA raids radio station owned by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [Video]

KRA raids radio station owned by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [Video]

Ministry of Education revises half-term dates for Term Two

Ministry of Education revises half-term dates for Term Two

UDA cracks whip on Kuria, Murkomen, Sudi & other leaders to contain growing rift

UDA cracks whip on Kuria, Murkomen, Sudi & other leaders to contain growing rift

KUCCPS considers 5 reasons for inter-university transfer [How To Apply]

KUCCPS considers 5 reasons for inter-university transfer [How To Apply]

Profile of woman who scammed bank CEO millions by invoking Raila's name

Profile of woman who scammed bank CEO millions by invoking Raila's name

KDF officer helps hunt down daughter's fugitive boyfriend after 2 years on the run

KDF officer helps hunt down daughter's fugitive boyfriend after 2 years on the run

Why Kenya has been chosen to help EU deal with dangerous rebels in Yemen

Why Kenya has been chosen to help EU deal with dangerous rebels in Yemen

Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use after NTSA ban

Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use after NTSA ban

Ruto addresses mūgūka ban & commits Sh500 million

Ruto addresses mūgūka ban & commits Sh500 million

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto was received by President Joe Biden at the White House on May 22, 2024

How Biden received Ruto at White House & what they discussed [Photos]

The late Kenyan mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui

Why Cheruiyot Kirui's body could be left on Mt. Everest after tragic adventure

President William Ruto and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during Ruto's U.S. state visit

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa