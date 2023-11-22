Gov't distributes tablets to track President Ruto's directives [Photos]

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior, on Wednesday, November 22, the project will be coordinated through the National Government Administration Officers system.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo said the tool will ensure information on government projects and programmes is marked by timeliness and credibility.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

While issuing tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Dr. Omollo emphasized that projects from now on will be uploaded and tracked in real time with the information available at a one stop dashboard.

“The purpose of Project BETA is to capacitate our officers to better supervise, coordinate and oversee effective implementation of National Government policies, programmes and projects with emphasis on the lowest administrative unit being the Sub-Location cascaded upwards to the Region level,” said PS Omollo.

Regional and county commissioners serve as chairpersons of the National Government Development Implementation Coordination and Management Committees and Project BETA will be able to appraise on ongoing projects and the progress achieved.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The tool will also analyze budgetary allocations and actual expenditures in the different regions and counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system has Artificial Intelligence capability and will also be able to evaluate delayed projects and relay feedback on implementation challenges.

Similarly, as the chairpersons of respective Security and Intelligence Committees at the region and county levels, they will be able to view crime statistics at all levels, including those committed in the last hour, 24 hours, 1 week or even 1 month.

PS Omollo added, “NGAOs being the government’s first point of contact with the grassroots, will play a pivotal role in transforming and maximizing the impact of this targeted investment. This digital reporting capability and enhanced oversight capacity moves us faster to a more modern, functional, and efficient NGAOs that is highly responsive.”

This comes against the backdrop of President William Ruto's directive given during a two-day National Executive Pitstop Retreat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He said that the government would launch a tracker that would discharge of every commitment made by the government and in the BETA plan.

Project BETA is expected to improve on accountability and aid in fulfilling government officers' obligations to residents in their administrative unit

Among key government priority projects that will be tracked under Project BETA include;