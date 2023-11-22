The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov't distributes tablets to track President Ruto's directives [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Government launches Project BETA, a digital reporting and monitoring tool

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023
Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023

The government has launched a digital reporting and monitoring tool dubbed “Project BETA” that will evaluate and track the implementation, progress, and performance of national government development projects, priority programs, presidential directives and crime statistics across the country.

Recommended articles

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior, on Wednesday, November 22, the project will be coordinated through the National Government Administration Officers system.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo said the tool will ensure information on government projects and programmes is marked by timeliness and credibility.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

While issuing tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Dr. Omollo emphasized that projects from now on will be uploaded and tracked in real time with the information available at a one stop dashboard.

“The purpose of Project BETA is to capacitate our officers to better supervise, coordinate and oversee effective implementation of National Government policies, programmes and projects with emphasis on the lowest administrative unit being the Sub-Location cascaded upwards to the Region level,” said PS Omollo.

Regional and county commissioners serve as chairpersons of the National Government Development Implementation Coordination and Management Committees and Project BETA will be able to appraise on ongoing projects and the progress achieved.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The tool will also analyze budgetary allocations and actual expenditures in the different regions and counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system has Artificial Intelligence capability and will also be able to evaluate delayed projects and relay feedback on implementation challenges.

Similarly, as the chairpersons of respective Security and Intelligence Committees at the region and county levels, they will be able to view crime statistics at all levels, including those committed in the last hour, 24 hours, 1 week or even 1 month.

READ: Fuel prices to go down further in in December - Ruto promises Kenyans

PS Omollo added, “NGAOs being the government’s first point of contact with the grassroots, will play a pivotal role in transforming and maximizing the impact of this targeted investment. This digital reporting capability and enhanced oversight capacity moves us faster to a more modern, functional, and efficient NGAOs that is highly responsive.”

This comes against the backdrop of President William Ruto's directive given during a two-day National Executive Pitstop Retreat.

ADVERTISEMENT
Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Interior PS Raymond Omollo issues tablets to regional and county commissioners at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He said that the government would launch a tracker that would discharge of every commitment made by the government and in the BETA plan.

Project BETA is expected to improve on accountability and aid in fulfilling government officers' obligations to residents in their administrative unit

Among key government priority projects that will be tracked under Project BETA include;

  • Houses built under the Affordable Housing Scheme.
  • Farmers registered for the distribution of subsidized fertilizer in support of Ministry of Agriculture.
  • Trees grown under the 15 billion tree campaign spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment.
  • Beneficiaries registered for the Inua Jamii Cash Safety-net Programme among others.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Such money is not coming - Gachagua dismisses governors on Sh10B El-Nino funds

Such money is not coming - Gachagua dismisses governors on Sh10B El-Nino funds

Gov't distributes tablets to track President Ruto's directives [Photos]

Gov't distributes tablets to track President Ruto's directives [Photos]

PS Susan Auma reacts to viral video involving Nairobi hawker

PS Susan Auma reacts to viral video involving Nairobi hawker

Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal in a major diplomatic breakthrough

Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal in a major diplomatic breakthrough

Judges rule on whether children born out of wedlock can inherit parent's wealth

Judges rule on whether children born out of wedlock can inherit parent's wealth

10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ruto: How new Sh2.5 trillion loans by World Bank and IMF will be used

Ruto: How new Sh2.5 trillion loans by World Bank and IMF will be used

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge

8 surprising things you didn't know about Ann Njeri the form 1 drop out in Sh17B oil saga

Suspects arrested at Kasarani Police Station after commandeering a taxi along Thika Superhighway

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Energy CS Davis Chirchir during a church service in Sotik, Bomet County on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident in Garissa

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident during distribution of KCSE exams