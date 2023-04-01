The sports category has moved to a new website.

Monday is your last day demonstrating - DP Gachagua warns Raila and supporters

Charles Ouma

Raila has promised the mother of all demos on Monday while DP Gachagua maintains that it will not be business as usual for Raila Odinga and his supporters

DP Rigathi Gachagua who was in Kakamega on Saturday, April 01, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his supporters over their planned protests on Monday, noting that5 it will be the final one.

In a strongly-worded speech delivered in Kakamega, Gachagua cautioned that the government will flex its muscle with state machinery coming in to bring it all to an end in a bid to protect life and property.

“Monday is your last day!... The gov’t will assert its authority in protecting life & property and upholding the rule of law. It’s not going to be business as usual” Gachagua warned.

He added that the only conversation they will have is how to plan for Raila’s exit from the scene and even this has to be done when violence has been called off.

“If they stop their bad manners and call off violence, we can have a sitting with only one agenda, to discuss Raila Odinga’s exit from the Kenyan political space and permanent retirement.” He added.

On his part, hose speaker Moses Wetangula urged the former Prime Minister to exit the stage with dignity, noting that he is writing the final chapter of his legacy.

DP Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders who were in Kakamega on Saturday, April 01, 2023
Musalia Mudavadi on the other hand, dismissed Odinga as an economic saboteur.

“You (Raila Odinga) are no longer speaking about democracy, you are an economic saboteur” Mudavadi said.

READ: MCA stabbed to death in clash with MP in Kakamega

The opposition chief has promised what he termed as the mother of all protests on Monday.

This will be in line with Azimio’s plans to have the opposition protests run on Mondays and Thursdays.

The protest have been characterized by disruption of normal operations with police clashing with opposition supporters across the country.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

