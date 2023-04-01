Monday is your last day demonstrating - DP Gachagua warns Raila and supporters

In a strongly-worded speech delivered in Kakamega, Gachagua cautioned that the government will flex its muscle with state machinery coming in to bring it all to an end in a bid to protect life and property.

“Monday is your last day!... The gov’t will assert its authority in protecting life & property and upholding the rule of law. It’s not going to be business as usual” Gachagua warned.

He added that the only conversation they will have is how to plan for Raila’s exit from the scene and even this has to be done when violence has been called off.

“If they stop their bad manners and call off violence, we can have a sitting with only one agenda, to discuss Raila Odinga’s exit from the Kenyan political space and permanent retirement.” He added.

On his part, hose speaker Moses Wetangula urged the former Prime Minister to exit the stage with dignity, noting that he is writing the final chapter of his legacy.

Musalia Mudavadi on the other hand, dismissed Odinga as an economic saboteur.

“You (Raila Odinga) are no longer speaking about democracy, you are an economic saboteur” Mudavadi said.

The opposition chief has promised what he termed as the mother of all protests on Monday.

This will be in line with Azimio’s plans to have the opposition protests run on Mondays and Thursdays.