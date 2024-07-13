More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

Reports indicate that four more bodies wrapped in polythene bags have been retrieved from the abandoned quarry where more bodies were found yesterday.

The operation which is on its second day is being overseen by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), homicide team and Recce squad.

Thousands of residents have also camped at the site to witness the unfolding operation in which several bodies of female victims have been recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of yesterday, it was not clear how many bodies had been recovered with both the government and human rights groups giving conflicting figures.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

According to the police, six bodies had been recovered from the site as of Friday.

Human rights groups however placed the number at nine as of Friday.

The recovery of more bodies has seen the number increase with media reports placing it at 14 as at the time of publishing.

ADVERTISEMENT

DCI reveals victims may have undergone similar mode of killing

DCI boss Mohamed Amin noted that preliminary investigations point to a similar mode of killing for the deceased.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a similar mode of killing for the deceased. The bodies have been transferred to the City Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations,” Amin noted.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) issued a statement on the discovery of mutilated bodies directing the Inspector General of Police to conduct investigations and present the file within 21 days.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, the DPP has directed the Office of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and forward the resultant file for perusal within twenty-one (21) days,” the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) blames Ruto and Kenya Kwanza regime

According to eye-witnesses who spoke to a section of the press, all the bodies had the same degree of decomposition roughly estimated at one to two weeks, an indication that the victims might have been killed within the same time frame.

These claims are however yet to be confirmed via post-mortem examination.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) placed the blame squarely on President William Ruto’s regime and called for accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT