The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

Charles Ouma

More bodies were recovered from the abandoned quarry on Saturday with the operation still underway

More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto
More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

More bodies have been retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

Reports indicate that four more bodies wrapped in polythene bags have been retrieved from the abandoned quarry where more bodies were found yesterday.

The operation which is on its second day is being overseen by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), homicide team and Recce squad.

Thousands of residents have also camped at the site to witness the unfolding operation in which several bodies of female victims have been recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of yesterday, it was not clear how many bodies had been recovered with both the government and human rights groups giving conflicting figures.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

According to the police, six bodies had been recovered from the site as of Friday.

Human rights groups however placed the number at nine as of Friday.

The recovery of more bodies has seen the number increase with media reports placing it at 14 as at the time of publishing.

ADVERTISEMENT

DCI boss Mohamed Amin noted that preliminary investigations point to a similar mode of killing for the deceased.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a similar mode of killing for the deceased. The bodies have been transferred to the City Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations,” Amin noted.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) issued a statement on the discovery of mutilated bodies directing the Inspector General of Police to conduct investigations and present the file within 21 days.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, the DPP has directed the Office of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and forward the resultant file for perusal within twenty-one (21) days,” the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to eye-witnesses who spoke to a section of the press, all the bodies had the same degree of decomposition roughly estimated at one to two weeks, an indication that the victims might have been killed within the same time frame.

These claims are however yet to be confirmed via post-mortem examination.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) placed the blame squarely on President William Ruto’s regime and called for accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of the bodies retrieved from a quarry in Mukuru, Embakasi South, today were mutilated. Kenya Kwanza regime, led by President William Ruto must take accountability for this heinous crime,” Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) noted.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto, Mudavadi & Gachagua reveal what Kenyans should expect in new cabinet

Ruto, Mudavadi & Gachagua reveal what Kenyans should expect in new cabinet

Ruto breaks silence on mutilated bodies found in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Ruto breaks silence on mutilated bodies found in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

Raila reacts to discovery of mutilated bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga as focus turns to Ruto

Raila reacts to discovery of mutilated bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga as focus turns to Ruto

Luxury hotel brand takes action against Farah Maalim amid pressure from Gen Z

Luxury hotel brand takes action against Farah Maalim amid pressure from Gen Z

DCI boss sheds more light on discovery of female bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI boss sheds more light on discovery of female bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

President William Ruto's Cabinet

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates