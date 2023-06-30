More pain for Kenyans as EPRA announces increased fuel prices

Effective from 1st July 2023, the VAT on Super Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO), and Kerosene (IK) will increase from 8% to 16%.

This change will impact the maximum wholesale and retail prices of these fuels across the country.

EPRA announces increased fuel prices Pulse Live Kenya

As a result of the VAT revision, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi will experience a noticeable surge.

The revised rates, effective from 1st July to 14th July 2023, are as follows:

Super Petrol: An increase of Sh13.49 per litre

Diesel: An increase of Sh12.39 per litre

Kerosene: An increase of Sh11.96 per litre

The new fuel prices in Nairobi will be Sh195.53 for Super Petrol, Sg179.67 for Diesel and Sh173.44 for Kerosene.

The impact of the revised VAT on petroleum prices extends beyond Nairobi, affecting major towns across Kenya.

Court order

EPRA’s announcement has caused confusion among members of the public after the High Court issued an order temporarily barring the government from implementing the Finance Bill 2023.

This decision comes as a result of a case filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who has challenged the constitutionality of several sections within the bill, arguing that they contravene the Constitution in matters of taxation.

Justice Mugure Thande, presiding over the case, granted interim orders that will remain in effect until Wednesday, July 5, when the matter is scheduled for mention in court.

The Finance Act 2023 encompasses a series of tax measures aimed at generating revenue to support the government's extensive development agenda.

