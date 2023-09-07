The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MP proposes Unemployment Insurance Bill to cushion workers

Denis Mwangi

The bill indicates benchmarking against South Africa where employees contribute 1% of pay matched by 1% from their employer

Ben Shinali, Member of Parliament for Ikolomani
Ben Shinali, Member of Parliament for Ikolomani

Ben Shinali, Member of Parliament for Ikolomani has introduced the Unemployment Insurance Bill.

Recommended articles

This legislative proposal seeks to establish the Unemployment Insurance Fund, a dedicated financial mechanism funded by both employers and employees, designed to offer critical financial assistance to individuals who experience job loss or their dependents.

At its core, the Unemployment Insurance Bill aims to establish the Unemployment Insurance Fund as a robust financial safety net for Kenyan workers.

National Assembly Kenya
National Assembly Kenya National Assembly Kenya Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to a financial cushion, this fund is intended to provide temporary financial support to individuals facing unemployment until they secure new employment.

What distinguishes this fund is its reliance on contributions from both employers and employees, thereby ensuring a consistent source of financial aid for those in need.

To ensure the effective administration of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, the proposed legislation envisages the establishment of the Unemployment Insurance Authority.

This autonomous body will assume the responsibility of managing the fund, ensuring the equitable allocation of resources, and providing expert counsel to the government on matters related to unemployment insurance.

While the Unemployment Insurance Bill seeks to extend support to as many workers as possible, it acknowledges certain exceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specific categories of government employees may be excluded from accessing benefits from this fund.

A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly. President Kenyatta's speech comes against the backdrop of rising corruption and insecurity in the country. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly. President Kenyatta's speech comes against the backdrop of rising corruption and insecurity in the country. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The bill indicates benchmarking against South Africa where employees contribute 1.0% of pay matched by 1.0% by employer towards a similar fund.

However, the determination of these exclusions will hinge upon the regulatory framework established by the government, with the overarching aim of guaranteeing judicious utilization of the fund's resources.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road

13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

MP proposes Unemployment Insurance Bill to cushion workers

MP proposes Unemployment Insurance Bill to cushion workers

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

CS Kuria faces backlash for touting supermarket discount prices as gov't stabilisation effort

CS Kuria faces backlash for touting supermarket discount prices as gov't stabilisation effort

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Babu Owino shows kindness to broke ex-cop who was ruthless to him

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez

Story of Colombian VP 'Nyawira': From house help to vice president

President William Ruto during the ministerial conference at the Africa Climate Summit, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

Ruto hands over Sh7 billion at KICC