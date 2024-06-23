The sports category has moved to a new website.

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

Charles Ouma

We are here in Lavington Kilimani, My friend Lesley Muturi son of AG Justin Muturi has just been hijacked by police here on the road - Embakasi West Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje

Embakasi West Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament Mark Mwenje
Embakasi West Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament Mark Mwenje

Embakasi West Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje has sought the help of gen z in securing the release of Attorney General (AG) Justin Muturi’s son, Lesley Muturi who he claimed was arrested by police on Saturday, June 22.

In a short video that went viral on Saturday, the MP recounted that he was in a convoy driving behind Lesley Muturi’s car when it was intercepted by people he claimed were police officers wearing combat uniforms.

“We are here in Lavington Kilimani, My friend Lesley Muturi son of AG Justin Muturi has just been hijacked by police here on the road.

“The police who have taken him, we are informing you to release him,” the MP stated, blaming the police for abducting his friend for unknown reasons.

READ: List of MPs & CS whose speeches have been cut short after Thursday Finance Bill protests

File image of Embakasi West Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, Mark Mwenje with DP Rigathi Gachagua
File image of Embakasi West Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, Mark Mwenje with DP Rigathi Gachagua

The lawmaker who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament appealed to Gen Z to take up the matter and pile pressure on the police to reveal Leslie’s whereabouts and release him.

A section of netizens were quick to point out that Leslie's father, being the Attorney General of Kenya, is a high-ranking government officials with access to police bosses and the president hence he should take up the matter of tracing the whereabouts of his son and leave gen z to focus on other matters and those arrested but who have no government officials to assist.

The power and voice of gen Z has been felt and seen in recent days, leading the #RejectFinanceBill2024 both online and offline on the streets.

READ: #FreeBilly: Fireworks as over 50K Kenyans join X Space to demand release of arrested influencers

Kenyans also took to social media on Saturday to pile pressure on the government and secure the release of social media personality, Billy Simani, popularly known as Crazy Nairobian.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

