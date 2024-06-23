MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

In a short video that went viral on Saturday, the MP recounted that he was in a convoy driving behind Lesley Muturi’s car when it was intercepted by people he claimed were police officers wearing combat uniforms.

“We are here in Lavington Kilimani, My friend Lesley Muturi son of AG Justin Muturi has just been hijacked by police here on the road.

“The police who have taken him, we are informing you to release him,” the MP stated, blaming the police for abducting his friend for unknown reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

File image of Embakasi West Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, Mark Mwenje with DP Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

MP Mwenje seeks gen Z help in tracing missing friend

The lawmaker who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament appealed to Gen Z to take up the matter and pile pressure on the police to reveal Leslie’s whereabouts and release him.

A section of netizens were quick to point out that Leslie's father, being the Attorney General of Kenya, is a high-ranking government officials with access to police bosses and the president hence he should take up the matter of tracing the whereabouts of his son and leave gen z to focus on other matters and those arrested but who have no government officials to assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The power and voice of gen Z has been felt and seen in recent days, leading the #RejectFinanceBill2024 both online and offline on the streets.