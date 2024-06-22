The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

#FreeBilly: Fireworks as over 50K Kenyans join X Space to demand release of arrested influencers

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto's own X account faced a harsh reception, with CS Murkomen and Senator Aaron Cheruiyot tackled and cornered with hard questions

Twitter influencer Crazy Nairobian
Twitter influencer Crazy Nairobian

In another unprecedented move, more than 50,000 Kenyans joined an X space dedicated to demanding the release of several influential personalities on the social media platform who have been arrested by police or ‘disappeared’ amid the #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests.

Recommended articles

Kenyans who joined the conversation spearheaded by some of the leading X personalities including 'Masculinity Saturdays' inventor Amerix fearlessly spoke against police brutality and castigated the government for the arbitrary arrest of Kenyans exercising their rights, including the rights to protest and free speech.

Politicians who joined the conversation came face to face with the wrath of Kenyans who are not impressed with the unfolding events in the country even as they push back against a controversial bill that seeks to introduce new taxes to a population already overburdened with the existing ones.

READ: List of MPs & CS whose speeches have been cut short after Thursday Finance Bill protests

ADVERTISEMENT

X personality @CrazyNairobian aka Billy the Goat who was allegedly arrested by police from his Mwihoko house was part of the agenda.

Twitter influencer Crazy Nairobian
Twitter influencer Crazy Nairobian Pulse Live Kenya

Billy the Goat is a force to reckon with on X where he has more than 403K followers and has been a prominent voice in the protests.

His friends and fellow influencers maintain that his whereabouts remain unknown with initial reports which have since been disputed by friends and family who visited the facility indicating that he was taken to Muthaiga Police Station

Netizens questioned why the X personality was arrested and why the police were not volunteering information regarding his status.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Dennis Itumbi reveals reason influencer Crazy Nairobian was arrested

Among notable personalities who joined the X space were Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Emotions boiled over at some point with Amerix taking on Senator Cheruiyot who he accused of perpetuating corruption, noting that the lawmaker has no clue of the daily struggles of Kenyans barely earning a living.

"Politicians thrive on fear. I see Aaron is here. Aaron 'F**k You!' Mmetutesa. Mmetuumiza. Mkiona niko na followers 1.6 million, ni vijana. And those men, kila siku kwa inbox ni kulia tu. Mtu amegraduate, very intelligent young men, hawana job.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Na nyinyi kina Aaron mnachukua pesa, mnaenda kwa matanga, kwa kanisa mnaenda kupeana pesa. Achaneni na hawa vijana. Wacha vijana waongee, vijana wako na hasira. Hamjui mnadeal na akina nani." Amerix ranted.

READ: Andrew Kibe to join Tuesday protests after apology, explains his silence & absence

Being a high-ranking government official with access to the President and the powers that be, Murkomen was confronted to reveal the whereabouts of Billy when he attempted to speak.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen Pulse Live Kenya

"Tuambie mahali Billy yuko na hii story iishe..." Osama Otero interjected.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a matter of fact, I didn't know anything about Billy...I don't know about Billy Bro..." Murkomen stated before promising to pass the message.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

Daughter recalls last conversation with Magistrate Kivuti who was killed on her birthday

Daughter recalls last conversation with Magistrate Kivuti who was killed on her birthday

#FreeBilly: Fireworks as over 50K Kenyans join X Space to demand release of arrested influencers

#FreeBilly: Fireworks as over 50K Kenyans join X Space to demand release of arrested influencers

Safaricom announces planned disruption of all M-PESA services

Safaricom announces planned disruption of all M-PESA services

List of MPs & CS whose speeches have been cut short after Thursday Finance Bill protests

List of MPs & CS whose speeches have been cut short after Thursday Finance Bill protests

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

CS Namwamba & MP John Kiarie booed off stage at different events [Videos]

CS Namwamba & MP John Kiarie booed off stage at different events [Videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto who was shot dead at Makadara law courts after shooting and killing a judge

Tale of commander who killed magistrate: Health struggles, 3 wives & harassment claims

An undercover police officer arrests an activist within the Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) during a demonstration against the Financial Bill 2023. Photo by John Ochieng

Kenyans share tips on how to identify undercover police officers during protests

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

Jowie Irungu in court with his parents

Family reveals what killed Jowie Irungu's father as legal team gives way forward