FreeBilly: Fireworks as over 50K Kenyans join X Space to demand release of arrested influencers

Kenyans who joined the conversation spearheaded by some of the leading X personalities including 'Masculinity Saturdays' inventor Amerix fearlessly spoke against police brutality and castigated the government for the arbitrary arrest of Kenyans exercising their rights, including the rights to protest and free speech.

Politicians who joined the conversation came face to face with the wrath of Kenyans who are not impressed with the unfolding events in the country even as they push back against a controversial bill that seeks to introduce new taxes to a population already overburdened with the existing ones.

X personality @CrazyNairobian aka Billy the Goat who was allegedly arrested by police from his Mwihoko house was part of the agenda.

Billy the Goat is a force to reckon with on X where he has more than 403K followers and has been a prominent voice in the protests.

His friends and fellow influencers maintain that his whereabouts remain unknown with initial reports which have since been disputed by friends and family who visited the facility indicating that he was taken to Muthaiga Police Station

Netizens questioned why the X personality was arrested and why the police were not volunteering information regarding his status.

Among notable personalities who joined the X space were Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Murkomen and Cheruiyot on the receiving end

Emotions boiled over at some point with Amerix taking on Senator Cheruiyot who he accused of perpetuating corruption, noting that the lawmaker has no clue of the daily struggles of Kenyans barely earning a living.

"Politicians thrive on fear. I see Aaron is here. Aaron 'F**k You!' Mmetutesa. Mmetuumiza. Mkiona niko na followers 1.6 million, ni vijana. And those men, kila siku kwa inbox ni kulia tu. Mtu amegraduate, very intelligent young men, hawana job.

"Na nyinyi kina Aaron mnachukua pesa, mnaenda kwa matanga, kwa kanisa mnaenda kupeana pesa. Achaneni na hawa vijana. Wacha vijana waongee, vijana wako na hasira. Hamjui mnadeal na akina nani." Amerix ranted.

Being a high-ranking government official with access to the President and the powers that be, Murkomen was confronted to reveal the whereabouts of Billy when he attempted to speak.

"Tuambie mahali Billy yuko na hii story iishe..." Osama Otero interjected.

