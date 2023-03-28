The Samburu West Member of Parliament has given the government three days to address the rising cases of banditry following incidents in which a resident of Samburu County lost sheep and others lost their lives.
MP Lesuuda to organise separate march to State House, gives government 3-day ultimatum
MP Naisula Lesuuda has given the government 3 days to address her demands
In her speech today while in Samburu, the legislator demanded that Samburu West county officials clean up the mess within three days, or else she and the residents will march on the streets to protest the insecurity.
"There has been an issue of insecurity in Samburu West and I will not speak a lot today. I'm giving the Samburu West government three days to make sure that no person or animal dies in this region because we will hold demonstrations.
"We will demonstrate in Maralal so that you get to know what we normally go through and I will be the one to lead the demonstrations. It can not possibly be, you tell us there are armies, you tell us to vacate our farms then when women go to weed, you shoot bullets again asking them to leave their farms," Lesuuda stated.
The legislator accused the Pokot community of raiding Samburu residents for cattle and killing them in the process. She also questioned how the bandits managed to evade the army, who are in charge of providing security for the residents.
Lesuuda dares CS Kindiki
MP Lesuuda stated that the events of the next three days will determine her reaction, as well as the reaction of Samburu residents.
She further explained that if anyone is killed or if animals are stolen within this timeframe, she will organize protests at Interior CS Kithure Kindiki's office.
"I want to warn you that we will demonstrate if a person dares to touch anyone or animals in Samburu. We will sleep in some of the offices in Maralal then wake up to demonstrate at Kindiki's office and we might also march to State House," Lesuuda concluded.
Lessuda's remarks have come at a time when Pokot and Turkana counties have recorded a surge in banditry cases.
