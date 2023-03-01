CS Kindiki reveals how bandit took over school & used classes as wives' bedrooms

He said that the leader of the gang had allocated the classrooms to his family to utilize as bedrooms for his wives.

“One of the schools was taken over by bandits and the classrooms became the home. Class Eight became the bedroom of the head of the family, Class Seven became the bedroom of the first wife, Class Six became the bedroom of the second wife, and Class Five became the bedroom of the firstborn,” he said.

He assured that, unlike past operations, the ongoing crackdown would ensure the region was safe for the opening of schools and for Kenyans to go about their lives in peace.

Kindiki also told the MPs that banditry had evolved from a cultural practice to a form of anarchy where the communities lived under the mercy of the bandits.

The Cabinet secretary stated that this showed the impunity and lawlessness that befell the North Rift region.

He said that he would seek the help of Parliament to declare banditry as an act of terrorism and put more resources into securing affected areas.

“We intend to review our laws and treat the matter in the North Rift as terrorism. I know it is going to be very emotive but I am prepared to prosecute this matter until we get to the root of it,” he said.

