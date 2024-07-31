The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mpox outbreak in Kenya: Here are causes, symptoms & prevention

Denis Mwangi

Ministry of Health confirms Mpox outbreak in Kenya

A health professional holding a test tube

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an outbreak of Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) at the Taita-Taveta one-stop border point (OSBP).

The case involves an individual traveling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya, sparking concerns over potential regional transmission.

Mpox is a viral illness characterised by symptoms such as skin rash or mucosal lesions, fever, headache, generalized aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

The disease can spread from person to person through direct contact with infectious skin lesions, including those found in the mouth or on the genitals, or via respiratory droplets.

The ministry highlighted the risk of transmission due to the high population movement along the Northern and Central transport corridors, which connect Kenya with other East African countries.

Symptoms of Mpox
With Mpox being endemic in forested regions of East, Central, and West Africa, the risk of spread is heightened, especially as several neighboring countries have reported cases.

The Ministry has outlined that diagnosis of Mpox can be confirmed through laboratory tests performed on skin lesions.

These tests are available at the National Public Health Laboratory and other specialised facilities in the country.

While the illness often resolves within 2-4 weeks without complications, symptomatic treatment is available, and complicated cases should seek specialised medical care.

The ministry also noted that Mpox symptoms can resemble those of other diseases, such as chickenpox, measles, bacterial skin infections, and scabies, among others.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has issued a set of public health guidelines.

Kenyans are advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitiser.

Individuals experiencing symptoms should seek medical advice and avoid close contact with others.

Additionally, it is crucial to avoid close contact with anyone suspected or confirmed to have the disease.

Ministry of Health building
The Ministry of Health has reassured the public of its commitment to containing the outbreak.

Efforts include collaboration with County Governments, Port Health Authorities, and other relevant agencies to enhance surveillance, report suspected cases, and disseminate preventive measures.

The Ministry has pledged to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus.

It typically presents with symptoms such as a skin rash or mucosal lesions, fever, headache, generalised aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox spreads from person to person through close contact.

