Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to deputy president William Ruto have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of neglecting his role as a symbol of unity for the nation.

In a number of tweets shared on Monday, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa criticized the president for his attendance at a retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

President Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga were both in attendance as Senators and MPs concluded a two-day retreat to go through the BBI report.

The DP's allies who conspicuously missed the retreat insisted that the BBI report is the direct opposite of how it has been packaged.

"BBi was billed as a tool to unite BUT the opposite is True. It is being used as a divisive ethnic mobilization tool for a political agenda. NOT surprising for me,but SAD for Kenya that the President who ought to be a symbol of National Unity is playing into the divisive agenda," the Kikuyu legislator suggested.

Senator Murkomen went on to accuse the president of playing divisive politics with the country.

"I want to ask President Kenyatta to stop dividing the country.He should embrace the spirit of dialogue and consensus building. The President should be a statesman and learn to build bridges of unity. The Bravado and utado attitude is not a mark of eminence," Murkomen tweeted.