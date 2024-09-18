The sports category has moved to a new website.

Student injured in police clash shares health update as he seeks justice

Lynet Okumu

Multimedia University student injured in tear gas attack by police awaits surgery.

  • Multimedia University student Trevor Mureithi injured in tear gas attack by police.
  • Mureithi awaiting surgery for leg injury at Sinai Hospital in Rongai.
  • Police brutality incident sparks significant concern among student body.

Trevor Mureithi, a first-year student in the Faculty of Media and Communication at Multimedia University has become a symbol of police brutality after a disturbing incident on campus.

Enrolled on August 26, Mureithi is now grappling with severe injuries and emotional trauma due to a violent encounter with police officers.

According to Mureithi, the confrontation began when police officers deployed tear gas on students in their hostel. Mureithi was caught in the chaos when a tear gas canister was thrown at them.

As he and others scrambled to find safety, Mureithi fell into a ditch and injured his leg. Despite his injury, the situation escalated as police officers continued to beat him.

I told the police I couldn’t walk, but they insisted on torturing me while urging me to die. They beat me mercilessly. One of them kept saying, ‘this is the one.’ As they insisted on beating me, I just asked them to kill me that is when one cop advised the others to leave me. One of them, however, insisted on giving me ‘dawa.’ Immediately, they threw a tear gas canister, which exploded next to my head,” Mureithi recounted while speaking to a local media house.

In the aftermath of the attack, Mureithi was assisted by good samaritans who helped him back to his hostel. There, he waited for the situation to calm before being taken to the university's dispensary.

The medical staff at the dispensary prescribed a painkiller for his injuries, but Mureithi's condition required further attention.

He was subsequently transferred to Sinai Hospital in Rongai, where he is now awaiting surgery on his leg. Mureithi expressed his gratitude to the fellow students who helped him during this difficult time.

Speaking in the hospital, the student confirmed that he's currently recieving treatment and is hopping for quick recovery.

"I would love to thank the comrades that saved me, got me to safety, and helped me to the dispensary. I am receiving treatment and we are trusting God for the best," he said.

The incident has stirred significant concern among the student body. The university's student leaders are planning to address the matter, demanding accountability and an investigation into the actions of the police officers involved.

There are reports that the officer who threw the tear gas canister may be part of the university's security team, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

