ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Inside the life of Bungoma man claiming to be Jesus Christ, performing ‘miracles’

Charles Ouma

The man who claims to be Jesus Christ opened up on his life and church with his followers claiming that he performs 'miracles' just like Jesus Christ in the scriptures

Mwalimu Yesu and his disciples in Bungoma county
Mwalimu Yesu and his disciples in Bungoma county

New details have emerged on the life of Mwalimu Yesu wa Thangole, a man from Bungoma who claims to be the real Jesus Christ and has attracted a huge following by performing ‘miracles’ has come under scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Mwalimu Yesu, his is a divine mission and the name was given to him by God along with instructions to spread the gospel across the globe.

"I am Jesus Christ. Many ask if I am the real Christ, and I affirm to them that I am…Jesus is not for one country, but he is for the whole world," he asserted in a recent interview with Afrimax English.

Mwalimu Yesu has 12 disciples, just like Jesus in the Bible.

His disciples adorn robes that cover them from head to toe, kneeling down and worshiping Mwalimu Yesu as he reads from the scriptures.

His followers claim that Mwalimu Yesu has performs “miracles".

"I fully believe this man is Jesus, he heals and delivers," claimed one follower.

“Sick people come to this church, and you may think they are so close to death but Jesus always intervenes and they are healed," added his wife.

The churches where Mwalimu Yesu and his disciples in worship Bungoma county
The churches where Mwalimu Yesu and his disciples in worship Bungoma county Pulse Live Kenya

Unlike Jesus in the scriptures who never married, Mwalimu Yesu is married with eight children and defended his marital status using Revelations 21:9.

The verse reads: "And there came unto me one of the seven angels which had the seven vials full of the seven last plagues, and talked with me, saying, 'Come here, I will show you the Lamb's wife”.

The self-declared Christ claims that it is the “Lamb’s wife” writing in the scriptures that gave him the permission to marry and procreate.

Worship at his church is procedural with the congregants going through two churches.

The congregants first have to go through a church made of mud with two doors and a window where they remove their shoes and repent before proceeding to the second church, the holy of holies.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto turns back 3 PSs from meeting, lectures cabinet

President Ruto turns back 3 PSs from meeting, lectures cabinet

Mutahi Ngunyi's harsh judgement on Ruto's government causes mixed reactions

Mutahi Ngunyi's harsh judgement on Ruto's government causes mixed reactions

Inside the life of Bungoma man claiming to be Jesus Christ, performing ‘miracles’

Inside the life of Bungoma man claiming to be Jesus Christ, performing ‘miracles’

Prime suspect arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba's death

Prime suspect arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba's death

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

Ruto piles pressure on Cabinet to act fast in delivering promises

Ruto piles pressure on Cabinet to act fast in delivering promises

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Manda Bay attack mastermind

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Manda Bay attack mastermind

Kenyan charged with hacking bank account & stealing Sh2.4 billion from foreign govt agency

Kenyan charged with hacking bank account & stealing Sh2.4 billion from foreign govt agency

UDA candidates win in Kandara & Elgeyo Marakwet by-elections

UDA candidates win in Kandara & Elgeyo Marakwet by-elections

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

Photos from a wedding at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from church on December 30, 2022.

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

File image of a boat in Lake Victoria

Selfie session during fun boat ride turns tragic for 7 university students

File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help