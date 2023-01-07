Inside the life of Bungoma man claiming to be Jesus Christ, performing ‘miracles’

According to Mwalimu Yesu, his is a divine mission and the name was given to him by God along with instructions to spread the gospel across the globe.

"I am Jesus Christ. Many ask if I am the real Christ, and I affirm to them that I am…Jesus is not for one country, but he is for the whole world," he asserted in a recent interview with Afrimax English.

Mwalimu Yesu has 12 disciples, just like Jesus in the Bible.

His disciples adorn robes that cover them from head to toe, kneeling down and worshiping Mwalimu Yesu as he reads from the scriptures.

His followers claim that Mwalimu Yesu has performs “miracles".

"I fully believe this man is Jesus, he heals and delivers," claimed one follower.

“Sick people come to this church, and you may think they are so close to death but Jesus always intervenes and they are healed," added his wife.

Unlike Jesus in the scriptures who never married, Mwalimu Yesu is married with eight children and defended his marital status using Revelations 21:9.

The verse reads: "And there came unto me one of the seven angels which had the seven vials full of the seven last plagues, and talked with me, saying, 'Come here, I will show you the Lamb's wife”.

The self-declared Christ claims that it is the “Lamb’s wife” writing in the scriptures that gave him the permission to marry and procreate.

Worship at his church is procedural with the congregants going through two churches.