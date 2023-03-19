Police declare Azimio protests planned for Monday illegal, explain reasons

The communication was issued by Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei on Sunday, March 19, a day before the protests.

According to the police boss, Azimio failed to notify the police in time as is required by law.

Bungei told the press that Azimio and the Nairobi business community only sent in their request on Saturday, March 18, in the evening and Sunday, March 19, morning which was late.

Bungei noted that the police should have been informed three days prior to the protest as dictated by the constitution, hence the protests remain illegal and security agencies will be deployed to maintain law and order.

He also clarified that the protesters will not make their way to state House, noting that they will select a few representatives who will table their demands to President William Ruto.

"We shall send some people to give Ruto our message. State House is a public place (despite being protected), and if they allow our delegates to enter, so be it. If they don't, they will leave the message at the door," he stated.

"State House is a public property, the coalition will select a delegation of people who will represent the coalition at State House," Odinga confirmed.