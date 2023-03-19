ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police declare Azimio protests planned for Monday illegal, explain reasons

Charles Ouma

Looming showdown as Azimio mass action protests declared illegal

Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei
Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei

The mass action protests planned by Azimio la Umoja in Nairobi on Monday, March 20 have been declared illegal.

Recommended articles

The communication was issued by Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei on Sunday, March 19, a day before the protests.

According to the police boss, Azimio failed to notify the police in time as is required by law.

Bungei told the press that Azimio and the Nairobi business community only sent in their request on Saturday, March 18, in the evening and Sunday, March 19, morning which was late.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

Bungei noted that the police should have been informed three days prior to the protest as dictated by the constitution, hence the protests remain illegal and security agencies will be deployed to maintain law and order.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023
Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He also clarified that the protesters will not make their way to state House, noting that they will select a few representatives who will table their demands to President William Ruto.

"We shall send some people to give Ruto our message. State House is a public place (despite being protected), and if they allow our delegates to enter, so be it. If they don't, they will leave the message at the door," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"State House is a public property, the coalition will select a delegation of people who will represent the coalition at State House," Odinga confirmed.

More follows...

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

Police declare Azimio protests planned for Monday illegal, explain reasons

Police declare Azimio protests planned for Monday illegal, explain reasons

He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

Raila changes tune on planned mass protest march to State House

Raila changes tune on planned mass protest march to State House

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide