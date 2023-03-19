He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

The ODM leader clarified that contrary to the allegations, Uhuru has not sponsored the mass action protests, adding that the protests are driven by Kenyans who wield the sovereign power who want the current regime to address issues that are a priority.

He absolved the retired president from all blame, noting that Uhuru is currently pre-occupied with his many international roles, including serving as the Facilitator of the East African Community and heading the African Union's Election Observation Mission to Nigeria.

Odinga added that the retired president has been out of the country and only jetted back last week, and as such, has not been involved in organizing or sponsoring the Monday protests.

"Nothing could be further from the truth; Uhuru has nothing to do with this. As you know, he has been out of the country most of the time.

"Lately, he was in Nigeria observing elections. After Nigeria, he went on a trip elsewhere. He has arrived in the country two days ago. So, he has never been part of us," Raila explained.

He also clarified that the protesters will not make their way to state House, noting that they will select a few representatives who will table their demands to President William Ruto.

"We shall send some people to give Ruto our message. State House is a public place (despite being protected), and if they allow our delegates to enter, so be it. If they don't, they will leave the message at the door," he stated.

"State House is a public property, the coalition will select a delegation of people who will represent the coalition at State House," Odinga confirmed.

Retired President declared that he is a loyal follower of the former Prime Minister.