ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

Charles Ouma

Raila comes clean on Uhuru's role in opposition protests

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during a past rally
Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during a past rally

Former Prime Minister and Azimio leader Raila Odinga has responded to claims by Kenya Kwanza politicians linking retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to a series of demonstrations sanctioned by the opposition across the country, including the one planned for Nairobi on Monday, March 20.

Recommended articles

The ODM leader clarified that contrary to the allegations, Uhuru has not sponsored the mass action protests, adding that the protests are driven by Kenyans who wield the sovereign power who want the current regime to address issues that are a priority.

He absolved the retired president from all blame, noting that Uhuru is currently pre-occupied with his many international roles, including serving as the Facilitator of the East African Community and heading the African Union's Election Observation Mission to Nigeria.

READ: Raila changes tune on planned mass protest march to State House

ADVERTISEMENT

Odinga added that the retired president has been out of the country and only jetted back last week, and as such, has not been involved in organizing or sponsoring the Monday protests.

"Nothing could be further from the truth; Uhuru has nothing to do with this. As you know, he has been out of the country most of the time.

"Lately, he was in Nigeria observing elections. After Nigeria, he went on a trip elsewhere. He has arrived in the country two days ago. So, he has never been part of us," Raila explained.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with the public in the company of Raila Odinga in a series of rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu shortly after attending the burial of former Education CS George Magoha on February 11, 2023
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with the public in the company of Raila Odinga in a series of rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu shortly after attending the burial of former Education CS George Magoha on February 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He also clarified that the protesters will not make their way to state House, noting that they will select a few representatives who will table their demands to President William Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We shall send some people to give Ruto our message. State House is a public place (despite being protected), and if they allow our delegates to enter, so be it. If they don't, they will leave the message at the door," he stated.

"State House is a public property, the coalition will select a delegation of people who will represent the coalition at State House," Odinga confirmed.

READ: Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Retired President declared that he is a loyal follower of the former Prime Minister.

It remains unclear if Uhuru will join the protests organized by Azimio la Umoja.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

Raila changes tune on planned mass protest march to State House

Raila changes tune on planned mass protest march to State House

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

Dear ex I'm sorry but I have to - DJ Fatxo’s ex speaks on Jeff Mwathi’s death

Dear ex I'm sorry but I have to - DJ Fatxo’s ex speaks on Jeff Mwathi’s death

Emotions run high as CS Ababu Namwamba mourns ex-wife

Emotions run high as CS Ababu Namwamba mourns ex-wife

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide