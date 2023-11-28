The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi residents to experience water rationing despite overflowing dams

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi Water explains why residents are experiencing rationing despite overflowing dams

Nairobi Water Managing Director Nahashon Muguna
Nairobi Water Managing Director Nahashon Muguna

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company has explained why Nairobi residents are still experiencing water rationing despite the heavy rainfall in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 28, Nairobi Water Managing Director Nahashon Muguna said that dams that supply water to Nairobi were overflowing.

However, the company has to first treat the water from the dams before it gets to the taps.

“The water has to go through our water treatment plants that have a maximum production capacity of 525.6 million litres per day, against a demand of 870 million litres,” explained Muguna.

The Nairobi water city water and sewerage company
The Nairobi water city water and sewerage company The Nairobi water city water and sewerage company Pulse Live Kenya

Nairobi City County draws water from four primary sources: Kikuyu Springs, Ruiru, Sasumua, and Thika Dams. The treatment process occurs at Ngethu, Sasumua, Kabete, and Kikuyu Water Treatment Works, each with its respective production capacity.

The total daily maximum design production capacity stands at 525.6 million litres, falling short of the city's daily demand.

Even with dams overflowing, the water supply remains confined to the installed production capacity—a key constraint in meeting the city's increasing water needs.

Consequently, Nairobi Water is compelled to maintain water rationing in the city, employing an equitable water distribution program.

According to the managing director, the goal is to ensure each customer receives water at least once a week.

To address this gap, the National and County Governments, through the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), are working on the Northern Collector Tunnel Phase I Water Project.

Expected to be commissioned in March 2024, this initiative aims to deliver an additional 140 million litres of water to Nairobi daily.

Furthermore, the Karemenu Dam Water Project, nearing completion, anticipates providing 23 million litres of water per day to the city by the end of 2023.

The collective impact of these projects is envisioned to elevate water distribution, ensuring every customer receives water at least thrice a week.

Nairobi Water Managing Director Nahashon Muguna
Nairobi Water Managing Director Nahashon Muguna Nairobi Water Managing Director Nahashon Muguna Pulse Live Kenya

In a bid to fortify Nairobi's water infrastructure, the city and national governments have secured funding amounting to $100 million for the development of the Northern Collector Tunnel Phase II Project in Murang'a.

This project, slated for completion by 2026, aims to bring an additional 120 million litres of water per day to Nairobi.

Additionally, the imminent completion of the Maragua IV dam through Public-Private Partnerships in 2028 promises to augment the city's water supply by 130 million litres per day.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

