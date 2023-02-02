ADVERTISEMENT
Why Nakuru couple lost 5 newborns after celebrating miracle birth

Denis Mwangi

The birth of the quintuplets had captured the hearts of Kenyans, many of whom congratulated the young couple on social media.

Simon Ndung'u Kinyanjui and Margaret Wairimu,


Tragedy has struck a young couple in Nakuru after all five of their newborn babies passed away.

Nakuru Level Five Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Aisha Maina confirmed the news, saying that the newborns' survival chances were slim.

The babies were delivered seven months into the pregnancy and weighed between 500 grams and 650 grams at birth, which presents significant challenges for survival.




Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the infants were unable to make it through.



The young parents, Simon Ndung'u Kinyanjui and Margaret Wairimu, were overjoyed by the news of the quintruplets and expressed their gratitude to God for the opportunity.

"Nashukuru Mungu sana kwa kunipea hii chance kwa sababu ni wengi sana wanatafuta watoto usiku na mchana. Wengine wanaiba, wengine wanaenda kwa wachawi lakini mimi nimepewa na Mungu bure," Ndungu told the press.

He acknowledged that raising the five new borns alongside his other child required support from wellwishers.




25-year-old Margaret Wairimu, arrived at the facility on January 29 presenting with discomfort but upon examination, the medical staff discovered she was carrying multiple pregnancies.

Her high-risk condition prompted the hospital to admit her for observation.

When the expectant mother's pain intensified, the medical staff acted quickly, performing an emergency Caesarian Section to save both the mother and her babies.

