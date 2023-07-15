The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Samson Cherargei reacts as Brookside fires half of its staff in Uganda

Charles Ouma

Troubled times at Brookside

Samson Cherargei
Samson Cherargei

In the wake of reports that Brookside Dairy is laying off hundreds of staff, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has opined that monopoly enjoyed by the company owned by the Kenyatta family is coming to an end.

Recommended articles

According to the lawmaker, the news is sweet music to his ears.

"The era of milk monopoly of the market by Brookside co. Ltd is now over as farmers this is sweet music to our ears. They had killed many milk cooperative societies in our country," Cherargei noted on Twitter.

He linked the company’s woes to allegations that retired president Uhuru Kenyatta is funding opposition protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is what is irking Uhuru to fund Tinga violent maandamanos to try and intimidate govt into giving in their family businesses and Kenyans should know that Tinga/ uhuru is NOT fighting for them but for their interests of their family businesses," he added.

Troubled times at Brookside

Reports indicate that the company’s operations in Uganda have been impacted heavily after the Kenyan government failed to give it permit to export to the Kenyan market.

Brookside fires half of Uganda staff following Kenya's export standstill/Courtesy
Brookside fires half of Uganda staff following Kenya's export standstill/Courtesy Pulse

The company’s human resources manager, Winnie Mirembe Mugabi revealed failure to get the permit denied them an opportunity to access 75% of its market in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For us to continue running the factory, we have no choice but to scale down all our operations across the entire value chain to match our current level of business which is a paltry 25% of our normal operational volumes," Mugabi said.

"Under section 81 of the Employment Act, we would like to take this opportunity to inform you of our decision to lawfully terminate employees whose number exceeds 10 on account of structural reasons. 50% of our staff will regrettably be affected by way of a retrenchment intended to take effect in July 2023," Mugabi added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto arrives in style for Nyanza tour after ditching motorcade

Ruto arrives in style for Nyanza tour after ditching motorcade

Fatal accident involving 20 vehicles claims lives on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Fatal accident involving 20 vehicles claims lives on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Samson Cherargei reacts as Brookside fires half of its staff in Uganda

Samson Cherargei reacts as Brookside fires half of its staff in Uganda

Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role

Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role

Stop or face decisive action & same treatment as Raila - Ruto tells Uhuru

Stop or face decisive action & same treatment as Raila - Ruto tells Uhuru

Kenyan court slaps ex-diplomat with 20-year jail sentence

Kenyan court slaps ex-diplomat with 20-year jail sentence

EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

MKU to set up 1st artificial intelligence research centre in Kenya

MKU to set up 1st artificial intelligence research centre in Kenya

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Crime Scene

Nairobi-based Catholic priest dies after checking into lodging with girlfriend

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023

CS Kindiki cracks the whip on Raila following protests in Nairobi

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Mwangi wa Iria during the Saba Saba protest rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 2023

Don’t be casual – Mutahi Ngunyi cautions Ruto as Raila celebrates accessing CBD

Trade CS Moses Kuria

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo