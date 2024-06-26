Without media coverage, National Assembly approves deployment of KDF over unrest

- Kimani Ichungwa tabled a motion in Parliament to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces to support police in maintaining security within Kenya
- KDF will support the National Police Service in areas affected by ongoing violent protests
- National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula condemned the violence and destruction caused by the protests while appreciating the youth's engagement in national matters
The move is in response to a wave of protests against the Finance Bill 2024
National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa tabled a motion in Parliament to approve the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces to support police officers in maintaining security within Kenya.
The house considered the move in response to a wave of protests against the Finance Bill 2024.
Following a session without media coverage, MPs approved the motion.
The request has been made by the Defence Council which consists of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale who is the chairperson, Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri, the three service commanders Lieutenant General David Tarus, Major General Fatuma Ahmed Major General Paul Owuor Otieno and Defence PS Patrick Mariru.
According to the constitution, KDF can only be deployed to provide security within the country after approval by Parliament.
KDF will be deployed to support the National Police Service in various parts of Kenya affected by ongoing violent protests that have caused destruction to critical infrastructure until normalcy is restored.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has said he is not a stranger to the conversations that have been going on in this country with regards to the Finance Bill and the general state of the economy.
He lauded the youth for taking the lead in this discourse and added that he was privileged to witness the youth take up their space on national matters.
However, he added that it is imperative that these discussions are held in a structured and meaningful manner, within the confines of the law in order for them to realise the desired results.
He condemned the violence, disrespect and wanton destruction of property and blatant attack on public institutions that was witnessed including the invasion of Parliament.