ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nick Salat reveals 4 difficult questions he asked Gideon Moi leading to fallout

Charles Ouma

Nick Salat lifts the lid on his frosty relationship with Gideon Moi, the difficult questions he asked and the war in KANU

File image of Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat (left) and chairman Gideon Moi
File image of Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat (left) and chairman Gideon Moi

Embattled KANU secretary-general Nick Slat has lifted the lid on his frosty relationship with party leader Gideon Moi including the difficult questions he asked which resulted in the fallout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Salat, his woes started when he took on what they call the ‘establishment’, something that had never been done before.

It all started at a party meeting in Nakuru where he challenged the party leadership including himself to resign due to the dismal performance of the party and questioned a lot of things.

Salat noted that people were shocked with his radical suggestion because “those questions have never been asked before” and party members “have just been sitting and praising the leadership”.

In an interview with Nation, Salat noted that he took his questions a step further to the doorstep of the party chairman.

“I asked the chairman (Gideon Moi) what he has done to ensure the success of the party. In any functioning democracy, you are not allowed to hold office if you are not adding value… I said you cannot have a big name and no results to show for it.” He explained.

Kanu chairman, Gideon Moi
Kanu chairman, Gideon Moi Pulse Live Kenya

He dismissed claims that the plot to kick him out stemmed from the sale of party property

“There is no property that can be sold without the signature of the chairman and secretary-general, that is what our constitution says.

“I have warned those pursuing the property route that they should be careful because it will explode so badly on some people and they will be shocked.” Salat added.

He confirmed that he will appear at the party’s disciplinary committee hearings to clear his name.

“Yes, I will appear to clear my name. If I don’t, it will appear that I'm running away from accountability. I will face them and tell them the truth.” Said Salat.

Embattled KANU secretary-general Nick Slat
Embattled KANU secretary-general Nick Slat Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that Kanu’s trajectory has been on the decline since 2013, with the party winning fewer seats in successive elections and its influence fading in regions that were once perceived to be its strongholds such as Rift Valley and the Coast region.

According to Salat, the independence party is facing imminent collapse if the current trend continues.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Renowned Kenyan scholar and Leadership Institute founder killed in Nairobi

Renowned Kenyan scholar and Leadership Institute founder killed in Nairobi

Why the police could do away with royal navy blue uniforms

Why the police could do away with royal navy blue uniforms

Nick Salat reveals 4 difficult questions he asked Gideon Moi leading to fallout

Nick Salat reveals 4 difficult questions he asked Gideon Moi leading to fallout

Miguna Miguna reacts to Ruto's apology in Kisumu

Miguna Miguna reacts to Ruto's apology in Kisumu

Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at the coastal city of Mombasa over the weekend, where he visited The Moorings, Kenya's first floating restaurant.

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]