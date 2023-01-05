ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gideon Moi appointed to key role in Antigua and Barbuda

Denis Mwangi

The appointment was made by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland

Senator Gideon Moi
Senator Gideon Moi

Former Senator Gideon Moi has landed a role as an election observer in Antigua and Barbuda for the country’s general election, scheduled for 18 January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Moi will be part of the team representing the Commonwealth Observer Group.

The team of observers will be led by former President of Seychelles Danny Faure.

The group was appointed by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland in response to an invitation from the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Baringo Senator and KANU party leader Gideon Moi
Baringo Senator and KANU party leader Gideon Moi Pulse Live Kenya

I thank Danny Faure for accepting my invitation to lead this group and each of the Commonwealth observers for agreeing to undertake this important assignment.

The group, which is independent and impartial, will assess the overall conduct of the election and, at the end, make recommendations which will contribute towards strengthening the electoral process in Antigua and Barbuda,” the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

The group’s mandate is to observe the preparations for the election, the polling, counting, tabulation procedures and the overall electoral environment as well as consider any factors that could impinge upon the credibility of the process as a whole.

Prior to deployment, the group will also have briefings with the country’s political party representatives, police officers and several stakeholders, including officials from the Electoral Commission, the media and social society groups representing women, youth and people with disabilities.

The group will submit its recommendations in a report to the Commonwealth Secretary-General, who will forward it to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, the country’s Electoral Commission, the leadership of political parties taking part in the elections and all Commonwealth governments.

The report will be made public shortly after the election.

former President of Seychelles Danny Faure
former President of Seychelles Danny Faure Pulse Live Kenya

The team will be supported by a staff team from the Secretariat led by Prof Luis Franceschi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Observer Group members

Danny Faure (Former President - Seychelles)

Gideon Moi (Politician and former Senator - Kenya)

MClare Keizer - (Journalist and Editor-in-Chief at Searchlight - St. Vincent and the Grenadines)

Baroness Denise Kingsmill CBE - (Member of the House of Lords - United Kingdom)

Patrick Kryticous Nshindano - (Public Policy and Election Expert and former Chief Election Officer - Zambia)

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gideon Moi appointed to key role in Antigua and Barbuda

Gideon Moi appointed to key role in Antigua and Barbuda

MP Peter Salasya in hospital, announces break to focus on his health

MP Peter Salasya in hospital, announces break to focus on his health

Ruto narrates untold story of how his wedding ring was replaced by Rachel

Ruto narrates untold story of how his wedding ring was replaced by Rachel

I cannot risk the lives of the people who voted for me - Ruto defends GMO food

I cannot risk the lives of the people who voted for me - Ruto defends GMO food

KRA to roll out new tax system to meet Ruto's ambitious targets

KRA to roll out new tax system to meet Ruto's ambitious targets

Ruto defends Charlene's 'office of the first daughter' remarks

Ruto defends Charlene's 'office of the first daughter' remarks

Ruto admits to firing ex-DCI Kinoti in chilling exposé

Ruto admits to firing ex-DCI Kinoti in chilling exposé

EACC forges alliance with FBI

EACC forges alliance with FBI

CJ Koome mourns judge who used Vioja Mahakamani show to teach

CJ Koome mourns judge who used Vioja Mahakamani show to teach

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Photos from a wedding at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from church on December 30, 2022.

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

File image of a boat in Lake Victoria

Selfie session during fun boat ride turns tragic for 7 university students

File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi