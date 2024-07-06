The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian youth plan 10 days of nationwide protests inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Charles Ouma

Social media platforms are abuzz with calls for protests against the government of President Bola Tinubu

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu
Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Inspired by Kenya’s youth-led protests that saw the Finance Bill 2024 rejected with President William Ruto announcing drastic changes in his administration to align with the expectations of Kenyans, the youth in Nigeria have taken to social media.

Recommended articles

Dubbed #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria2024 and EndBadGovernance2024, the protests seek to call the government of President Bola Tinubu to order as they take to the streets to protest against bad governance.

They further accuse him of crippling the economy of the West African nation.

Over-taxation is also an issue that the youth want the administration to look into, with many opining most of the tax is lost through corruption with no meaningful projects implemented by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

They further want claims of electoral fraud looked into, with some going a step further and calling for the resignation of President Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Taming inflation, reducing salaries of public and state officers, reducing electricity and fuel costs, reforming the judiciary, reopening national borders, and making the country's electoral body fully independent are also in the list of demands.

Posters calling on Nigerians to take to the streets indicate that the nationwide protests will run for ten consecutive days between August 1 and 10, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to the recent protests in Kenya, the protests in Nigeria are being organized on social media.

They also have no known leader with many noting that it is a collective way of expressing their disillusionment.

Similar protests in Kenya saw President William Ruto reject the Finance Bill 2024 that would have seen Kenyans dig deeper into their pockets.

As a result of the same, the Head of State has committed to withdrawing funding to the Office of the First Lady, Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President and Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The President has also committed to reducing the number of advisors in his administration by 50 % in addition to shelving any plans to hire Chief Administrative Secretaries.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigerian youth plan 10 days of nationwide protests inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Nigerian youth plan 10 days of nationwide protests inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Kenyans give their verdict after Ruto engaged them on X Spaces

Kenyans give their verdict after Ruto engaged them on X Spaces

Moses Kuria's speech at funeral cut short by anti-Ruto chants

Moses Kuria's speech at funeral cut short by anti-Ruto chants

Ruto addresses Karen Nyamu’s conduct in public & the actions he has taken

Ruto addresses Karen Nyamu’s conduct in public & the actions he has taken

Socrate Gutenberg Taramboye condemned the criminal activities of an American spy in the CAR

Socrate Gutenberg Taramboye condemned the criminal activities of an American spy in the CAR

Ruto addresses police officer cop who has been at the centre of public rage

Ruto addresses police officer cop who has been at the centre of public rage

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

Initiatives pursued by 20 most active county First Ladies

Initiatives pursued by 20 most active county First Ladies

Ruto announces dissolution of 47 parastals, 50% reduction of advisors & other measures

Ruto announces dissolution of 47 parastals, 50% reduction of advisors & other measures

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction surfaces

Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction in Nairobi surfaces

How protestor fooled the world that he was smoking teargas

How Kenyan fooled the world that he was smoking teargas during protest