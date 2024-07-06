Nigerian youth plan 10 days of nationwide protests inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Inspired by Kenya’s youth-led protests that saw the Finance Bill 2024 rejected with President William Ruto announcing drastic changes in his administration to align with the expectations of Kenyans, the youth in Nigeria have taken to social media.
Social media platforms are abuzz with calls for protests against the government of President Bola Tinubu
Recommended articles
Dubbed #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria2024 and EndBadGovernance2024, the protests seek to call the government of President Bola Tinubu to order as they take to the streets to protest against bad governance.
They further accuse him of crippling the economy of the West African nation.
Over-taxation is also an issue that the youth want the administration to look into, with many opining most of the tax is lost through corruption with no meaningful projects implemented by the government.
They further want claims of electoral fraud looked into, with some going a step further and calling for the resignation of President Tinubu.
Taming inflation, reducing salaries of public and state officers, reducing electricity and fuel costs, reforming the judiciary, reopening national borders, and making the country's electoral body fully independent are also in the list of demands.
Posters calling on Nigerians to take to the streets indicate that the nationwide protests will run for ten consecutive days between August 1 and 10, 2024.
Protests similar to Kenya's gen Z protests
Similar to the recent protests in Kenya, the protests in Nigeria are being organized on social media.
They also have no known leader with many noting that it is a collective way of expressing their disillusionment.
Similar protests in Kenya saw President William Ruto reject the Finance Bill 2024 that would have seen Kenyans dig deeper into their pockets.
As a result of the same, the Head of State has committed to withdrawing funding to the Office of the First Lady, Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President and Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.
The President has also committed to reducing the number of advisors in his administration by 50 % in addition to shelving any plans to hire Chief Administrative Secretaries.