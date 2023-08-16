I was living the dream in marriage - MP Kathambi mourns hubby of 22 years

The ceremony, held in Njoro, Nakuru County brought together friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers who gathered to pay their final respects to the beloved husband and father.

Among the chief guests was President William Ruto who condoled with the family.

Charity Kathambi’s tribute was delivered by Naivasha MP Jane Kihara.

In her tribute, Kathambi honoured the memory of her late husband, who she described as "the most affectionate and loving man".

David Chepkwony eulogy Pulse Live Kenya

Her tribute was a testament to the deep bond they shared and the profound impact David Chepkwony had on her life and the lives of those around him.

The couple did a traditional wedding in 2001 and formalised their union in a church service in 2010.

"He was my best friend, my soulmate," she wrote with heartfelt emotion.

"The love and bond that we shared were unique and special. He was there for me at all times. I will be forever grateful for how much joy and love he brought to my life. I hold those treasured memories we shared deep in my heart."

The Njoro MP reflected on the blessing of being married to a "loving kind and extraordinary human being" and praised the way her late husband constantly prioritized her needs and wellbeing.

"You made sure that I had the best of everything. In fact, you were always proactive about my needs. What more could a woman ask for?" she shared.

Charity Kathambi's tribute also highlighted the unwavering commitment and sincerity that characterized David Chepkwony's life.

"You fulfilled every vow you made on our wedding day," she affirmed, underscoring his integrity and devotion as a husband.

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi during the burial of her husband David Chepkwony Pulse Live Kenya

Describing their life together as adventurous and fulfilling, Charity Kathambi expressed her gratitude for the partnership they shared.

"You gave me an adventurous life; we truly lived it as a couple. Thank you for pushing me to be a better version every day."

Her words painted a picture of a life filled with love, growth, and shared experiences.

David Chepkwony's larger-than-life personality and his compassionate heart were also remembered during the tribute.

Charity Kathambi fondly remembered the warmth, protection, and love he brought to their family, making him an irreplaceable presence in their lives.