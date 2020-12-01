Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said that he will not bow down to intimidation or abuse of police power after being teargassed during a presser with a section of Nairobi County MCAs.

According to Sonko, the Nairobi Regional commissioner is being used to frustrated him and his people, something he has said he will not allow.

He went on to state that, Members of the Nairobi County Assembly have the right to hold a presser and air out their grievances without being harassed by the police.

“Regional commissioner wa Police Nairobi Bwana Rashid Akumu wacha kupotoshwa na Majority Leader Abdi Guyo. Ni Rafiki yako tunajua. But ni makossa kwa sababu waheshimiwa wameenda pale kikatiba kukataa yale mambo ambayo yalikuwa yamesemeka na katiba inawaruhusu wao and they have freedom of expression, tuko na Democracy kwa hii Nchi ndio maana tumekuwa very peaceful. Lakini tuko na haki ya kujielezea ki katiba, so am condemning the incident na tuna hope haitafanyika tena Nairobi...sisi hatuna shida na mtu, tuaangalia haki yetu kikatiba... Tuko na issues ndio ya Budget, nataka zikuwe resolved na maendeleo ifanyike Nairobi City County” said Governor Sonko.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko

He added that; “The Nairobi Regional Police Commander should stop taking orders from Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo who lied to the President that Hon. MCA's have appended 86 signatures on my impeachment motion. We will not allow that! No amount of abuse of police power or intimidation will bow us down”.

On Monday, Drama was witnessed at Riverside Estate in Lavington, Nairobi after police stormed Governor Sonko’s press briefing with MCAs allied to him, citing violation of Covid-19 rules. The incident led to the arrest of the County Boss before being released shortly after.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja condemned Governor Sonko's detention and accused police of being used politically.

“Arresting @MikeSonko for meeting MCAs in the week of his impending impeachment is nothing short of using the police for politics. Just as happened in Senate, this must be condemned whether you support the governor or not. Let’s not claw back on democracy using COVID as an excuse” said Senator Johnson Sakaja in a tweet.