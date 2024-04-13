The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Police spokesperson clarifies viral video of men in plain clothes marching with guns

Charles Ouma

NPS spokesperson, Resila Onyango released a statement on the video which went viral on social media

The National Police Service has addressed a video which went viral on social media, showing men in plain clothes armed with guns and marching.

NPS spokesperson, Resila Onyango clarified in a statement released on Saturday, April 13, 2024 that the men captured in the video are National Police Reservists in training under supervision.

"Contrary to the online portrayal and perception regarding a video clip currently circulating on social media, of men singing and matching in civilian clothes while armed, the National Police Service wishes to inform, reassure and further clarify to the members of the public that these are the National Police Reservists," Resila stated.

She added that the people in question are indeed part of the National Police Service recruits but are yet to be kitted with uniforms.

She added that what was captured in the video was an actual supervised training and there was no cause for alarm.

"The NPR trainees who were yet to be kitted with their uniforms were matching from their residence to their training ground within the Tangulbei Town under the full supervision of their instructors seen wearing tracksuits."

READ: Why NTSA officers are removing number plates from motorists' cars on the road

Netizens flag video, raise concerns

The recruits captured in the video are on a six-week training in Tangulbei ahead of their pass out planned for later this month.

"The National Police Reservists are part of the National Police Service and currently, the Tangulbei trainees are on a six weeks training course and are due for their Pass Out later this month," she added.

The video saw a section of netizens raise concerns, seeking clarity on the men who were seen marching with guns in what appeared to be a training session.

On social media, netizens tagged relevant government agencies, bringing the video to their attention.

