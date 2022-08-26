A Kamiguru Primary School pupil, bus driver and lorry driver have died in a grisly accident along the Ntharene area along the Meru–Nairobi Highway.
3 die in Meru school bus accident
Several other people sustained injuries
The Friday morning accident occurred after the Kamiguru school bus ferrying pupils collided head-on with a lorry ferrying sand.
"Three people have died on the spot and several other people sustained injuries in the accident," Ntharene chief Isabella Mutura said.
According to eyewitnesses, the lorry was heading down Kanyakine from Nkubu when it lost control at the steep hill a few meters away from the Ntharene Market and collided head-on with the school bus.
"The bus driver who was taking some pupils to a school in Kanyakine had already stopped but it was too late. The two drivers died on the spot," she said.
The 10 other injured pupils were rushed to Consolata Mission Hospital in Nkubu where they are receiving treatment.
