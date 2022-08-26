3 die in Meru school bus accident

The Friday morning accident occurred after the Kamiguru school bus ferrying pupils collided head-on with a lorry ferrying sand.

"Three people have died on the spot and several other people sustained injuries in the accident," Ntharene chief Isabella Mutura said.

Meru road accident Pulse Live Kenya

According to eyewitnesses, the lorry was heading down Kanyakine from Nkubu when it lost control at the steep hill a few meters away from the Ntharene Market and collided head-on with the school bus.

A bus after Meru accident Pulse Live Kenya

"The bus driver who was taking some pupils to a school in Kanyakine had already stopped but it was too late. The two drivers died on the spot," she said.

Meru accident that killed 3 Pulse Live Kenya

A wreckage of the Meru accident Pulse Live Kenya