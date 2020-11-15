National football team Harambee Stars’ official motivational partner Odibets, has called on fans to get behind the national team with goodwill messages, as they face Comoros in the return leg match for the AFCON qualifier.

This comes a few days after the betting giants were unveiled as the national team’s official motivational partners by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The gaming firm said anything is possible and Harambee Stars are capable of winning one of the two slots in Group G, where they are pooled against seven-time African champions Egypt, Togo and Comoros.

“Anything is possible in football and as official motivation partners we urge the rest of the country to unite behind Harambee Stars with messages of goodwill as they face Comoros in Moroni and in their subsequent two group matches against Egypt and Togo,” said Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai.

He reiterated the gaming giant’s commitment to boosting the National team, as it continues to represent the country.

1-1 draw

During their first match that was played at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Harambee Stars were held to a 1-1 draw with Comoros, in a match that saw the visitors get to score first, with a 26th minute goal, before Harambee Stars equalized at the 65th minute.

On November 10, FKF officially announced the leading online gaming firm Odibets as the official motivational partner for the Harambee Stars.

“We thank Odibets for supporting Harambee Stars. We view this as the start of good things. When corporates see the value in football, it means we are heading in the right direction,” said FKF President Nick Mwendwa, as he announced the partnership with the betting company.