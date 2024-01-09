ODM MP's wife dies

The family of Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi is in mourning following the passing of his wife Rukiya Khatib Ali.
RIP
The ODM party in a statement on January 9, expressed its condolences to the grieving family and acknowledged the profound loss.
“Pole sana Hon. Omar Mwinyi - MP for Changamwe for the loss of your beloved wife Mama Rukiya Khatib Ali. We commiserate with you and your family at this very difficult moment of grief and pray to Allah SWT to grant you peace during this trying time,” read the statement from ODM, reflecting the party's solidarity with the bereaved family.
The burial of Bi Rukiya is set to take place later in the day, following Muslim traditions.
The news of Bi Rukiya's passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, political leaders, and followers of MP Omar Mwinyi.
“Pole sana Muheshimiwa Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe MP) kuondokewa na mke wako Bi Rukiya Khatib Ali. Allah ailaze roho ya mama yetu mahali pema penye wema. Allah akupe subra pamoja na familia yako wakati huu mgumu wa huzuni,” shared former Kisuani MP Ali Mbogo, extending his condolences to the grieving family.
Omar Mwinyi has been the Changamwe MP since 2013 when he was first elected to Parliament.
Before entering politics, he operated Panal Freighters Limited as a director.
Prior to that, he was an educator who rose to become the head teacher of Bomu Primary School and Chaani Primary School.
He was first employed as a teacher in 1979 and taught Marereni Primary School up to 1981 when he moved to Mwijabu Primary School as the deputy headteacher.
