57 people have been sentenced to a week of community service for violating the Ministry of Health Covid-19 regulations.

The group, who were out past the mandated curfew, were held at Kilimani Police Station before being arraigned at Kibera Law Courts.

The lot will be expected to report at 8:00AM-5:00PM daily. The tasks will include the clean up of Marikiti and Muthurwa Markets, Globe and Nairobi River.

The group will be under the supervision of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS), through the Directorate of Enforcement.

According to a statement by NMS, those who fail to comply will be rearrested and arraigned in court for a ‘stiffer punishment’.

As of Monday, the country has recorded a total of 122,040 cases. 1,130 people tested positive for the virus with Nairobi county accounting for 730 of these cases.

The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe, said that the positivity rate is highest this year with the third wave putting the country’s health care system at risk.