Operations at JKIA Terminal 1C disrupted after rain water breaches ceiling [Video]

Recent weeks have seen heavy downpours overwhelming across regions in Kenya, causing rivers to swell and burst their banks, making roads impassable, and leaving many communities stranded.

The flooding has not spared critical infrastructure, with reports of water leaking into Jomo Kenyatta International Airport work stations, damaging equipment and disrupting operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has officially announced the commencement of an urgent drainage system overhaul at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), targeting Terminals 1B and 1C.

This move comes as a direct response to Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Kipchumba Murkomen's directive.

Nairobi has been experiencing significant downpours, which have put the airport's temporary drainage solutions to the test.

The current systems, installed by contractors in March 2024, have faced challenges, leading to leaks within the two terminals.

The Authority has taken responsibility for the oversight and reassured the public that corrective measures are being expedited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KAA has expressed sincere apologies for the disruptions caused to passengers and airport visitors, emphasizing their commitment to safety and service standards.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding," said Henry Ogoye, Acting Managing Director of KAA, in the statement.

In Makueni County, the rising waters of the River Kwa Muswii swept away a lorry, tragically leading to the death of five individuals on April 26.

Meanwhile, 11 survivors were rescued and promptly provided medical attention at Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This widespread devastation underscores the severity of the flooding, which has claimed numerous lives and displaced over 131,000 people across the country.

The situation in Narok County has also been grim, with the loss of two rangers in the Talek River, in Maasai Mara, Narok County on April 26.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has expressed his condolences and called for national unity to support those affected by the floods.

Government and Community Response

In response to the crisis, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reaffirmed the government's commitment to lifesaving efforts, collaborating with the National Disaster Response Technical Committee to mitigate the impacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has activated a multi agency team to respond to the growing disaster by evacuating those in potential danger zones.

Kenya Red Cross team helps Kenyans in flood prone areas in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Red Cross has also been at the forefront of rescuing Kenyans in affected regions.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued warnings to the public to avoid floodwaters, emphasizing the need for cooperation with safety advisories to prevent further risks.

The Impact on Health and Safety

ADVERTISEMENT

The health risks associated with the flooding are significant, with potential outbreaks of waterborne diseases due to contaminated water.

Localized business disruptions and damage to property further compound the economic impact, making it crucial for community-level preparedness and response.

Looking Forward

As Kenya grapples with this natural disaster, it is clear that more robust measures are needed to enhance climate resilience and protect vulnerable communities. Investments in infrastructure to manage stormwater, effective early warning systems, and community education on disaster preparedness are essential to mitigate the effects of such events in the future.