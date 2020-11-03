Kapseret MP Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has disclosed that there are plans to revive the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against Deputy President William Ruto, in order to stop him from vying for presidency, in 2022.

In an update on Facebook, Sudi said the DP’s political enemies have been working round the clock to see this become a success.

“PLANS TO STOP WILLIAM RUTO USING ICC.

Last year, I told you of the evil schemes crafted by William Ruto's political enemies with the aim of stopping him from running for office. Nancy Gitau and Solicitor General with the help of their master are the architects of this evil scheme. They began by sending three Police Officers to Eldoret Central Police Station to pick files recorded during post election violence 2007/8. They also sent the former OCPD Eldoret (2007/8) Mr. Titus Karuri to the Hague with the motive still unknown,” read his post in part.

Oscar Sudi went on to state that Lawyer Paul Gicheru who surrendered to the ICC five years after a warrant was issued by the international court was sent, and the mission is to have the case against William Ruto reopened.

DP William Ruto with MP Oscar Sudi and other leaders

The Kapseret MP mentioned that what is currently happening is what was said by COTU boss Francis Atwoli a few months ago, when he said that DP Ruto will never be President of Kenya.

Sudi added that they are not scared of the evil schemes being planned against the DP, because they have God on their side.

“They have now sent Lawyer Paul Gicheru to surrender himself to ICC. All these plans are done subsequently with the aim to revive ICC case against Deputy President William Ruto. This is what that self declared government mouthpiece Francis Atwoli referred to when he claimed that William Ruto will not be on the ballot come 2022. Unfortunately, you cannot separate the two ICC cases both for DP Ruto and the one for President Uhuru Kenyatta the cases remain inseparable. I wish to tell them that we are not scared about these evil schemes, we know each and every detail of their secret plan to tame William Ruto. We believe we have God on our side, let them bring it on,” added Oscar Sudi.