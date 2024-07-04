Outcomes of Ruto's high-stakes Cabinet meeting in the wake of anti-gov't protests

The high-stakes meeting addressed the security challenges faced by the nation and laid out a roadmap for future governance and economic stability.

Security Briefing and Response

The Cabinet was thoroughly briefed on the current security situation following the riots that began in opposition to the Finance Bill 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to State House, what started as peaceful protests against the proposed tax measures quickly escalated as criminal and political opportunists hijacked the movement.

These groups unleashed terror in various cities and towns, resulting in significant loss of life, and extensive damage to infrastructure and private property.

Cabinet convened at State House Nairobi, chaired by President William Ruto on July 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Deployment and Stabilisation

Due to the severity of the threat to key national institutions such as Parliament and the Supreme Court, the Cabinet was informed that all national security agencies, including the military, were deployed to restore order.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decisive action prevented further chaos and safeguarded critical infrastructure.

The Cabinet was reassured that the situation is now stable and security forces continue to monitor and manage the developments.

Commendations and Accountability

Members of the Cabinet commended the security officers for their professional conduct under extremely challenging conditions.

The Cabinet emphasised that these officers played a crucial role in protecting the nation from descending into anarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, President Ruto made it clear that any officers who acted outside the law would be held accountable, ensuring that justice is served through the appropriate legal channels.

The Cabinet also called for severe actions against individuals responsible for committing crimes such as arson, looting, and robbery.

Budget Reorganisation and Future Planning

In light of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, President Ruto announced that the National Treasury is actively reorganising the budget to reflect the new fiscal realities.

Cabinet convened at State House Nairobi, chaired by President William Ruto on July 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This reorganisation will involve substantial budget cuts, balancing essential projects against those that can be deferred.

The president assured that key national programs would continue to be prioritised and funded appropriately.

“Our plan is good and solid and, in the fullness of time, we shall be vindicated,” President Ruto asserted, expressing confidence in the government's strategy to navigate these turbulent times and emerge stronger.

Urban Improvement Initiatives

The Cabinet meeting also focused on significant urban development projects, particularly the Kenya Urban Improvement Project in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

This ambitious project includes the phased upgrade of the 163km Nairobi Commuter Rail.

The first phase will enhance the 58km stretch between Nairobi Central Railway Station and Thika, involving new locomotives and improved infrastructure for non-motorised transport and feeder roads.

Legislative Approvals

In addition to addressing immediate security concerns, the Cabinet approved several key bills and policies aimed at long-term national development:

Kenya Secondary Education Equity and Quality Improvement Programme Kenya-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Co-Hosting of the Second Edition of the African Continental Free Trade Area Youth Symposium Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 Ratification of Bilateral Air Services Agreements with multiple countries, including Somalia, Morocco, and the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet meeting highlighted the government's commitment to not only addressing immediate security challenges but also ensuring long-term economic stability and development.

President Ruto's administration is determined to navigate the current crisis with a balanced approach that upholds law and order while implementing strategic projects to foster Kenya's growth.