Ruto reveals details of plot to murder Chebukati over presidential election results

According to State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed, President Ruto's allegations were made during a meeting with members of constitutional commissions and independent offices held at the State House in Nairobi on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The head of state said that commissioners Abdi Yakub Guliye and Boya Molu, CEO Hussein Marjan and staff, were offered substantial financial incentives to cooperate with the former government, but they refused to do so.

"We also know that they were subsequently threatened with dire consequences for them and their families if they did not do the ‘system’s bidding and overturn the choice of Kenyans. Again, we know that they stood strong and firmly said “NO!” the head of state said.

In addition, Ruto claimed that there was an attempt to abduct Chebukati and murder him in order to cripple the commission.

He said that his rivals planned to install a replacement commissioner who would take over and follow their instructions.

"We know that there was a direct attempt to abduct Wafula Chebukati and murder him so that he commission would be paralysed, or a compliant commissioner take over and subvert the people’s sovereignty," he said.

However, Ruto also acknowledged the integrity and leadership of Chebukati and the IEBC, praising their commitment to constitutional responsibility and their ability to learn from mistakes and improve with each election.

He emphasized that Chebukati's experience serves as a reminder of the role of commissions and independent offices as overseers of the overseers, ensuring accountability and transparency.

During the launch of the Post-Election Evaluation Report in Nairobi on Monday, he gave a glimpse into what happened after the chaotic announcement of presidential results at Bomas of Kenya.

Chebukati said that while his fellow commissioners went into hiding at an undisclosed location, he retreated to his house and waited for what would transpire.

His colleagues did not know where he was because they did not have means of communication.

"They call us three musketeers. So, they (commissioners) went into 'Siberia' but they are not telling you where I was. I was in my house, taking my cups of tea and waiting to see if anybody came to the door. Of course, nobody came," Chebukati said.

He said he was relieved to see that the country had moved on peacefully and nobody was looking for him.

On his part, commissioner Abdi Guliye said that he and IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan were whisked away in an incognito vehicle to an undisclosed location where they hid for three days.