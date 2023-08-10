The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mackenzie delivers sermon in court ahead of ruling

Fabian Simiyu

Controversial Pastor Mackenzie captivates court with a sermon

Pastor Paul Mackenzie [Photo: Abuga Makori, Twitter]
Pastor Paul Mackenzie [Photo: Abuga Makori, Twitter]

On Thursday, court officials and attendees witnessed an unconventional scene as the controversial pastor, Paul Mackenzie, delivered a sermon on the premises of the Shanzu court.

Mackenzie, along with 27 other co-accused individuals, was brought before the court for an arraignment.

They were awaiting the court's ruling on whether the State would be granted permission to detain them for an additional 47 days.

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie
Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie Pulse Live Kenya
During his sermon, Mackenzie expressed the belief that numerous individuals would aspire to enter the narrow gateway to heaven; however, he emphasized that many would ultimately fall short.

“Yesu alisema kuingia kwa mlango ulio mwembamba wengi watataka lakini wasiweze. Akasema mtu ni lazima aviwache vyote ndipo aweze kuwa mwanafunzi wake.

"[Jesus said many desired to enter through the narrow door but they failed. He said that someone must leave everything to qualify to be His student]," Mackenzie preached.

He continued by stating that Jesus had instructed people to endeavor to enter through the narrow door, as many would attempt but ultimately fail.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie
Pastor Paul Mackenzie Pulse Ghana

Furthermore, he asserted that his only transgression on this earthly plane was the act of eating, and he went on to state that once he ceased this consumption, he would unite with his divine heavenly father.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has shed light on the sinister activities of controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie within the vast Shakahola Forest.

Testifying before the Senate Select Committee on Shakahola, Kindiki described Mackenzie as a cunning individual who meticulously concealed his criminal endeavors.

According to Kindiki, Mackenzie, who was based in Malindi, resorted to elaborate methods to evade detection.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He avoided using technology and conducted his fraudulent activities in cash, making it difficult to trace his financial transactions.

The preacher stands accused of manipulating followers of his Good News International Church, located in Kilifi County, into selling their belongings and joining the church.

Moreover, Mackenzie reportedly convinced his followers to starve themselves, believing that they would be rewarded by meeting Jesus.

