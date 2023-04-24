The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Zablon wa Yesu arrested as Shakahola Forest death toll crosses 65

Denis Mwangi

Police officers in Shakahola forest have arrested another senior leader of the Good News International Church associated with Pastor Paul Mackenzie

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Amin Mohamed joined teams at Shakahola forest on Monday, April 24, 2023
Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Amin Mohamed joined teams at Shakahola forest on Monday, April 24, 2023

During a search and rescue mission for followers of the church at the 800-acre Shakahola forest associated with Pastor Paul Mackenzie, police met a man who identified himself as Pastor Zablon wa Yesu.

Recommended articles

Reports from police say that he was found reading the Bible. He was among five people rescued from the forest as police discovered 20 more bodies, pushing the death toll to 67.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Amin Mohamed joined teams at Shakahola forest on Monday, April 24.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Amin Mohamed joined teams at Shakahola forest on Monday, April 24, 2023
Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Amin Mohamed joined teams at Shakahola forest on Monday, April 24, 2023 Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Amin Mohamed joined teams at Shakahola forest on Monday, April 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Monday, April 24, President William Ruto likened Pastor Mackenzie to a terrorist who uses religion to advance his unusual ideologies.

The head of state called for the prosecution of the arrested clergyman, saying that Mackenzie belongs in jail.

We must, as a nation, continuously look out for those who want to abuse, even the religious sector. People are masquerading as religious people, yet what they do is contrary to the teachings and beliefs of religion, whether they are Christian, Muslim or any other religion.

What we are seeing in Shakahola, Kilifi county, is akin to terrorism. There is no difference between Mr Mackenzie who pretends and postures as a pastor when in fact, he is a terrible criminal,” he said.

READ: 5 strange religious beliefs and practices across Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto instructed the agencies concerned to investigate the church and get to the root cause of the activities of “people who are using religion to advance weird unacceptable ideology in Kenya that is causing unnecessary loss of life.

The head of state also called for the prosecution of any religious leaders who influence their followers against the tenets of the constitution of Kenya.

President William Ruto addressing a Parliamentary Group meeting with MPs and Senators in Kenya Kwanza coalition on April 11, 2023
President William Ruto addressing a Parliamentary Group meeting with MPs and Senators in Kenya Kwanza coalition on April 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Some leaders are said to advise their congregants against sending children to school or against accessing proper health services in hospitals.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, a section of the family members urged the government to make efforts to find those who may still be alive and hiding in the Shakahola forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Self-proclaimed Jesus of Tongaren divides Bungoma residents

"I'm here to find some of my family members who joined Paul Mackenzie's church two years ago. I've been here for a week already and I still haven't found them," a man told reporters saying that he had travelled from the Western region to the Coast.

He added: "The police are putting a lot of effort to exhume the dead instead of finding those who may still be alive. Those who are still alive are so many and they are still hiding in the forest."

Police officers retrieve bodies at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi county
Police officers retrieve bodies at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi county Police officers retrieve bodies at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi county Pulse Live Kenya

More relatives have camped at the Malindi Police Station where they are working with the authorities to give more details about their relatives, especially those who can still be reached on phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Human rights workers have raised alarm over the number of children being discovered among the dead worshipers.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Zablon wa Yesu arrested as Shakahola Forest death toll crosses 65

Pastor Zablon wa Yesu arrested as Shakahola Forest death toll crosses 65

Mukumu Girls' learners recount how administration neglected & subjected them to pregnancy tests

Mukumu Girls' learners recount how administration neglected & subjected them to pregnancy tests

Ruto weighs in on Pastor Mackenzie's controversial Good News International church

Ruto weighs in on Pastor Mackenzie's controversial Good News International church

Uhuru awarded after exemplary performance [Photos]

Uhuru awarded after exemplary performance [Photos]

Azimio announces return of nationwide mass protests

Azimio announces return of nationwide mass protests

Shakahola Massacre: Families urge gov't to find living kin instead of exhuming the dead

Shakahola Massacre: Families urge gov't to find living kin instead of exhuming the dead

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Housing Fund: Ruto announces compulsory salary deduction for gov't employees

Housing Fund: Ruto announces compulsory salary deduction for gov't employees

ICC swings into action after receiving Azimio’s letter

ICC swings into action after receiving Azimio’s letter

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Super Metro sacco buses

Hack Super Metro investors, drivers use to multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes

Pastor Ezekiel

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle