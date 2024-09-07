Parent claims son died after being forced to participate in event, school responds

An official statement shared by Pebbles Academy's director Nyawira Kahuki on Facebook details the learner’s last minutes alive even as the family continues to demand for answers on what killed young master Patrick aka Patty.

According to the school, parents were notified of the cross-country event via learners’ diaries, including how they pupils were to dress for the event.

The statement adds that Patty alongside other students were excited and came dressed for the event, donning a tracksuit, smartwatch and sports watch.

While others opted to run, some walked the distance and teachers were assigned to accompany the students.

Patty was among those who opted to walk with a teacher accompanying them.

Patrick's tragic last walk

All was well until he reached near the school when he asked to sit down and rest before resuming.

"When approaching the school at the end of the exercise, the child asked to rest and sit down. After a while, the teacher asked Patty if he was ready to finish the walk, but he shook his head. The teacher rushed to school to get the van to help him and when he entered he slumped on the seat and appeared to lose consciousness.” The statement detailed.

After administering first aid, Patty was rushed to Avenue Hospital in Thika where he passed on.

"The teachers started first aid and removed his track top, t-shirt, smartwatch and shoes. They called his mum who directed him to be taken to Avenue Hospital, Thika but unfortunately, the doctors were unable to stabilise the child and he passed on during treatment," he added.

Patrick's mother disputes Pebbles Academy's account

The account given by the school that Patty was excited to take part in the four-kilometre walk contradicts that of his mother.

In an interview with Citizen TV, the boy’s mother, Wawira noted that the Pre-Primary Two (PP2) learner was reluctant to participate in the event.

Wawira claimed that she explicitly relayed the request, asking his son to be exempted but the school ignored her and forced Patty to take part in the event.

"My son called me just before the event, and he was in distress. I told the school not to make him participate, but they didn’t listen. Now I’m left wondering why my instructions were ignored." A tearful Wawira recounted as captured in the video below, courtesy of Citizen TV.

Family faults school, claims conflicting information provided

The family is now seeking answers and faulting the school for the manner in which the incident was handled.

They further accuse the school of engaging in damage control rather than empathizing with the grieving family and being forthright with what actually happened.

"I haven't heard anything from the school that convinces me of what truly happened. Every person who should give me answers is telling me a different story. I don't trust their version." Wawira stated.

According to eye-witnesses quoted by a section of the press and family, Patty collapsed towards the end of the walk, near the school gate.