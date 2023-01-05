MP Peter Salasya in hospital, announces break to focus on his health

Salasya posted a video of himself on a hospital bed and said that he was taking a rest to recuperate and asked Kenyans to pray for him.

He said that during the festive season, he overworked himself and barely got enough rest.

“Pray for me, for the last two months I have not been sleeping. I have been working day and night.

“I have overworked and I need to take a rest. I am not feeling well, please pray for my quick recovery,” he said in the video.

The Member of Parliament added that he had left the Mumias East constituency manager in charge to handle requests from the residents.

During the festive season, the legislator organized football matches and distributed Christmas gifts to his constituents on Friday, December 23.

His residence was crowded with people who came to receive the MP's gifts and celebrate his generosity.

Salasya also announced plans to organise a football match between security officials and residents, to enhance the relationship between police officers and locals.